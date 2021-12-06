ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets in Need board member assumes interim executive director role

By Sue Dremann
Mountain View Voice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePets in Need, the troubled nonprofit animal shelter weathering upheaval after the deaths of seven puppies in its care, has a new interim executive director, the organization has announced in a statement on its website. Board member and animal welfare expert Valerie McCarthy will immediately replace outgoing Executive Director...

