Pets in Need board member assumes interim executive director role

The new Executive Director of the Carroll Chamber of Commerce and Carroll Area Development Corporation (CADC), Kimberly Tiefenthaler, will be officially stepping into the role this week. She has, however, already sent out a big, heartfelt thank you to all of those who sent her messages, cards, letters and emails offering their congratulations and support. “It has been both wonderful and humbling,” Tiefenthaler writes. “Thank you for the opportunity to serve our community in this way.” She also thanks the Chamber staff who have worked diligently to keep things running smoothly during the transition. Tiefenthaler adds the appreciation she feels extends beyond those Chamber walls and as we enter the Christmas season, she thinks of how blessed we all are. There is always work to be done, she says, but it has taken and will continue to take everyone in Carroll and Carroll County working together and continuing to sacrifice their time to keep the community and county strong.

CARROLL, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO