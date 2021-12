Brent Venables returned to Oklahoma a changed man, he said, having had time to develop at Clemson. Venables has been at Clemson since 2012, serving six seasons as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, before his promotion in 2018. Ever since then, he’s served as Clemson’s assistant head coach, in addition to his duties as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Venables was a Broyles Award finalist with Oklahoma, but he later won the distinction in 2016, while coaching Clemson. In that time, Venables helped Clemson revitalize its defense; Clemson’s defense in 2021 ranked No. 9 in the country under Venables’ tutelage, allowing just 308.4 total yards of offense per game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO