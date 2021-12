To say the opening weekend of the 2021-22 high school wrestling season was a success for the Mountain Crest girls and boys might be a bit of an understatement. Both programs fared extremely well in their respective tournaments last Friday and Saturday. The Lady Mustangs blew away the competition at a 29-team tourney in Farmington, while the MC boys went 9-0 at the Syracuse Scuffle and all of those duals were convincing wins.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 5 DAYS AGO