Athens, OH

Southeast Ohio Foodbank temporarily providing free food to pantries

By From staff reports
Athens Messenger
 2 days ago

The Southeast Ohio Foodbank will temporarily make it easier for partners in the region to provide food to individuals and communities struggling with food insecurity, according to a press release from Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, which operates the food bank.

Through funding received by the American Rescue Plan, the food bank is waiving fees for the 60 partners it works with in the region that provide food directly to individuals facing food insecurity, the release said. Among the organization’s partners are many local pantries.

“Due to our purchasing power and government contracts, we’ve historically been able to provide food to pantries at a very low cost,” HAPCAP’s Director of Food and Nutrition Andrew Mayle said in a statement. “However, we recognize that many of our pantry partners are volunteer-run and rely on small dollar donations to keep their doors open. The pandemic has certainly added extra stress and pressure. We are constantly exploring ways to ease the burden on these organizations, who do so much to fight hunger in the community. We’re thrilled to be able to provide this short-term relief.”

The Southeast Ohio Foodbank distributes millions of pounds of product each year, previously passing along a small percentage of operating and food costs to local pantries at a rate much below retail.

While this current fee freeze is temporary, the Foodbank is currently seeking funding to extend it, the release said.

