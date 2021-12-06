Top stories
Top stories read from Nov. 28 — Dec. 5, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Two dead after Millfield murder-suicide
2. One member of Bellar family pleads guilty in high-profile child abuse case
3. State, local leaders speak on impact of jail expansion
4. Thanksgiving weekend passes as another Athens County resident dies from COVID-19
5. High speed internet coming to Amesville
6. Lawsuit against former Coolville police chief alleges excessive force, other violations
7. Buckeyes rally past Tornadoes, 66-58
8. Scrap metal can bring in extra holiday cash with prices up
9. Tomcats get defensive against Spartans
10. D’Augustino shines in Spartans’ opener
Comments / 0