ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Top stories

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 6 days ago

Top stories read from Nov. 28 — Dec. 5, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:

1. Two dead after Millfield murder-suicide

2. One member of Bellar family pleads guilty in high-profile child abuse case

3. State, local leaders speak on impact of jail expansion

4. Thanksgiving weekend passes as another Athens County resident dies from COVID-19

5. High speed internet coming to Amesville

6. Lawsuit against former Coolville police chief alleges excessive force, other violations

7. Buckeyes rally past Tornadoes, 66-58

8. Scrap metal can bring in extra holiday cash with prices up

9. Tomcats get defensive against Spartans

10. D’Augustino shines in Spartans’ opener

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Bryce Young has won the 2021 Hesiman Memorial Trophy. Young was presented with college football's top honor Saturday night during a ceremony on ESPN. This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Hill

California governor to use Texas abortion law tactics to target assault rifles

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is looking to use a tactic from Texas’s controversial abortion law to target assault rifle sales in the Golden State. Newsom on Saturday said he directed his staff to collaborate with the legislature and attorney general to draft a bill that would allow private citizens to file lawsuits for at least $10,000 “against anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in the State of California.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Buckeyes#Tomcats
CNN

What the Texas abortion decision portends for reproductive rights

Mary Ziegler is a law professor at Florida State University College of Law and author of "Abortion and the Law in America: Roe v. Wade to the Present." Follow her @maryrziegler. The opinions expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — For months, abortion...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Athens County, OH
City
Millfield, OH
City
Amesville, OH
The Associated Press

Photo from tornado-damaged home lands almost 130 miles away

When Katie Posten walked outside Saturday morning to her car parked in her driveway, she saw something that looked like a note or receipt stuck to the windshield. She grabbed it and saw it was a black and white photo of a woman in a striped sundress and headscarf holding a little boy in her lap. On the back, written in cursive, it said, “Gertie Swatzell & J.D. Swatzell 1942.” A few hours later, Posten would discover that the photo had made quite a journey - almost 130 miles (209 kilometers) on the back of monstrous winds.
ENVIRONMENT
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
27
Followers
127
Post
649
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy