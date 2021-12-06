ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

WH announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

Lebanon-Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.” White...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Human Rights Abuses#Chinese#The White House
Fox News

Biden voices 'deep concerns' with Putin on Russian aggression against Ukraine

In a secure video call Tuesday President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for roughly two hours amid escalating tensions between the two nations. The White House said Biden voiced "deep concerns" that the U.S. and its European allies share regarding Russia’s military buildup along the Ukrainian border.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
White House
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Foreign Policy

Biden Is Running Out of Time to Help Ukraine Fend Off Russia

A week before the Thanksgiving holiday last month, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov came to his American counterpart Lloyd Austin’s third-floor Pentagon office with an unusually large request: He needed weapons systems, including many that the United States had never before provided to Ukraine, and he needed them fast. Ukraine...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

India hosts Putin as it balances ties with Russia, US

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss defense and trade relations as India attempts to balance its ties with the United States. The agenda for the annual summit included political and defense issues, according to India’s external affairs...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine president hails military as Russia tensions soar

Ukraine's president on Monday hailed the country's military, saying its forces are capable of fending off a potential attack by Moscow as tensions soar over a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border.Ukrainian and Western officials are worried that the Russian military concentration could herald plans by the Kremlin to attack its neighbor, a concern that is expected to dominate a call Tuesday between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the country's army as a “highly capable and highly organized force that is confident in its potential and is able to derail any expansionist plans...
POLITICS
Reuters

India, Russia strike trade, arms deals during Putin visit

NEW DELHI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia and India signed a flurry of trade and arms deals during President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, including one that will see India produce more than 600,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles. Putin travelled to...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Top UAE adviser makes rare trip to Iran amid nuclear talks

TEHRAN, Iran — The national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates met Monday with Iran’s hard-line president in Tehran, a major visit for the Gulf Arab federation that has long viewed the Islamic Republic as its main regional threat. The visit by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan comes...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Fears mount that Russia could be preparing to invade Ukraine

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine could be reaching a boiling point as both sides have deployed troops to their shared border. Russian officials denied their deployment is for an invasion, saying it's for military exercies. Nina Krushcheva, an international affairs professor at the New School, explains to CBSN's Lana Zak about the tensions between the countries.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy