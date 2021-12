VALORANT players might receive a special “end of the year” gun buddy as a gift from Riot Games, according to VALORANT leaker ValorLeaks. Gun buddies are a great way to add an extra level of detail and customization to your VALORANT loadout. There are dozens of gun buddies with different styles and features that can complement almost any skin in the game. Fans will likely see a new gun buddy in their inventory soon since a new leak claims a free end of the year gun buddy is on its way.

