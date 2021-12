The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Indianapolis Colts in NFL action on Sunday afternoon from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Buccaneers come into this matchup with a 7-3 record after knocking off the Giants 30-10 last weekend. Tom Brady will need to be ready today against this stingy Indianapolis defense. Meanwhile, the Colts are coming off a blowout win over the Bills where they hung 45 points on Buffalo. Carson Wentz has really played well under Frank Reich and would expect him to have another great day playing at home.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO