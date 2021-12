Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions. It’s a bit crazy that the Browns have won three games this season in which they’ve only scored 14, 17, and 13 points. The offense needs to be a lot better in the passing game, which is the opposite of explosive right now. I’m frustrated by the play of Baker Mayfield, but I’m not frustrated at him, if that makes sense. I think it’s becoming clearer that his errant throws are related to all of the injuries he’s trying to battle through. It’s not a coincidence that his consistency declined dramatically with that first shoulder injury, and has continued to regress.

