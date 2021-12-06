ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

Huron Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;54;31;37;27;Breezy and colder;NW;15;48%;25%;1. Albuquerque, NM;53;37;54;34;Mostly cloudy;N;6;37%;1%;1. Anchorage, AK;37;28;31;8;Snowy;NE;9;66%;97%;0. Asheville, NC;64;24;50;36;Cooler;SE;5;60%;58%;2. Atlanta, GA;64;37;51;43;Cooler;ESE;5;60%;78%;1. Atlantic City, NJ;56;35;44;34;Cooler;NW;11;48%;49%;2. Austin, TX;67;44;67;49;Decreasing clouds;SSW;2;44%;5%;3. Baltimore, MD;67;34;43;32;Cooler;NNW;8;41%;52%;2. Baton Rouge, LA;77;51;57;52;A bit of...

www.michigansthumb.com

fox47.com

Precipitation changing to all snow by morning; a big warm up early next week

An Alert Day is in the forecast overnight into Saturday morning. A winter storm will bring accumulating snow to much of southern Wisconsin, along with some sleet and freezing rain for some areas. The heaviest snow accumulation will be likely over the northwestern portion of southern Wisconsin, mainly northwest of the Wisconsin River.
Huron Daily Tribune

Chiefs cornerback’s brother fatally stabbed in Louisiana

MINDEN, La. (AP) — The oldest brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was killed by a woman in northern Louisiana on Friday night, police said. T’Qarontarion “TQ” Harrison was stabbed in Minden, KTBS-TV reported. Police Chief Steve Cropper said the 32-year-old “died from a single stab wound to his back, that punctured his lung.” A large kitchen knife was recovered.
LOUISIANA STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

FLTF: This is the state of Midland, Gladwin's four lakes

More than a year and a half devastating flooding from the May 2020 mid-Michigan dam failures, the group leading an effort to restore four lakes in Midland and Gladwin counties has provided an overview of the progress made so far and the plans going forward. The leaders of the lake...
GLADWIN, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Kellogg to replace 1,400 striking workers at U.S. plants

The Kellogg Company has announced that it will be hiring workers to replace workers who went on strike in October. As of Dec. 7, 1,400 hourly employees at the Kellogg Company’s four U.S. cereal plants in Battle Creek, Mich., Omaha, Neb., Lancaster, Pa. and Memphis, Tenn., rejected a tentative agreement for a new five-year contract.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
Huron Daily Tribune

Michigan chocolate ice cream among top in nation

A Michigan creamery has taken home a blue ribbon for best chocolate ice cream at a trade show. MOO-ville Creamery, based in Nashville, Michigan, received a blue ribbon for chocolate ice cream, a red ribbon for vanilla ice cream and a white ribbon for strawberry ice cream at the Ice Cream Clinic at the North American Ice Cream Association’s 2021 Convention. The creamery received top awards for their chocolate flavor along with three other American creameries.
MICHIGAN STATE

