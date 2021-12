Disney prides itself on being a place where everyone can come and have a magical day — regardless of any disabilities they may have. Disney offers an array of Disability Access Services (DAS) for Guests — from those with cognitive disabilities to those Guests who may just need a wheelchair or electric scooter to get around the Parks for the day. Disneyland Resort has recently made some changes to its DAS program, following in the footsteps of Disneyland Paris and the Walt Disney World Resort.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO