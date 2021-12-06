ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy XIV Breaks New Record for Concurrent Players on Steam

By Christian Pepito
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the release of the early access for the new expansion Endwalker, Final Fantasy XIV breaks a new record for the number of concurrent players on Steam. Last week, the Endwalker expansion had its early access and by December 6, 2021, the game gained its ultimate peak of concurrent...

Valve Once Again Sets Steam Concurrent User Record At 27 Million

One of the fastest-growing gaming platforms of all is possibly PC. With more users dipping their toes into the experience, more companies are taking notice. As it becomes even cheaper and easier to get into PC gaming, more users are giving it a shot. While the concurrent users have only ever tracked players using Steam online, it’s still a great indicator of the player base. Considering these past few years have increased their numbers substantially, breaking the record twice in one year is no easy feat. Confirmed on Twitter thanks to Steam DB, Valve has broken Steam’s concurrent user record setting it at 27 million individual users.
Steam has set a huge new all-time peak of concurrent users

Steam has a set a new record for concurrent users, with over 27 million users playing online at the same time. That’s a whole lot of gamers. As reported by NME, data garnered from SteamDB showed that the gaming platform hit a new all-time peak of 27,182,165 concurrent users on Saturday, November 27th. That easily smashed the previous record of 26.9 million users which was reached back in April.
DayZ Breaks Popularity Record on Steam

DayZ has set a new activity record on Steam. This is all the more impressive considering that it's been eight years since the game's release. Not much is being said about DayZ these days, but the game is actually experiencing a golden age. Bohemia Interactive's survival game has just set a new activity record on Steam.
Naoki Yoshida
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker - Everything To Know

A new adventure awaits the Warriors of Light in Endwalker, the latest expansion for Square Enix’s popular MMO, Final Fantasy 14. Not only is Endwalker wrapping up a huge, intricate story that spans over 10 years, but it’s also bringing us two new jobs, as well as the male viera and a ton of new content on top.
Steam Breaks Over 27 Million Concurrent Users Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Steam has broken its concurrent users record- with over 27 million users online over Thanksgiving weekend. As noted by SteamDB at this time of writing (a website dedicated to monitoring changes in Steam’s database), the platform surpassed 27 million users over the weekend. This was 27,182,165 on November 27th, and surpassed yet again to 27,384,959 on November 28th. Over 7.8 million users were actually in-game at the time.
Steam set a new player record over Thanksgiving weekend

Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday — with their forces combined, Steam is seeing some incredible numbers. In fact, the ubiquitous PC game launcher set a new record for players over the holiday weekend. As spotted by PC Gamer, Steam hit set a new record for concurrent users, as more than...
Final Fantasy XIV 6.0 New Mount and Minions Revealed

Square Enix released the Final Fantasy XIV 6.0 preliminary patch notes, and has shared new minions and a mount that will appear after the release of the Endwalker expansion. This includes two new minions, a single mount, and new chocobo barding. Additionally, a new fashion item was teased through the patch notes website as well.
Final Fantasy XIV 6.0 Patch Notes Released

Final Fantasy XIV is only days away from adding the highly-anticipated Endwalker expansion, and ahead of this monumental release many years in the making, an absolute treasure trove of patch notes are here. They’re as lengthy as you’d expect from the 6.0 update, and include a number of obvious additions, including several new cities players will be able to explore as they traverse the new story quest: Old Sharlayan and Radz-at-Han for cities, and more field areas including Labyrinthos, Thavnair, Garlemald, and Mare Lamentorum, the latter of which features a stunning view of Earth from the moon. Four new dungeons are coming, as well as the most exciting thing possible: bunny boys. That’s right, the entirety of Final Fantasy XIV is about to be overrun with male Viera. Just accept that fate.
Final Fantasy XIV Reaches 25 Million Users

With Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker quite literally around the corner, it makes sense that Square Enix is bragging a little bit. Why wouldn't they? Especially when Final Fantasy XIV has just hit the 25 million user mark, which is an amazing achievement for any game, let alone in a genre that has historically been dominated by World of Warcraft.
