Alabama Football coverage presented by — This is why players sign up to play for Alabama. The SEC Championship Game will be fraught with pressure for everyone, but especially for Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young. The sophomore knew there would be days like Saturday when Bama plays No. 1 Georgia. He knew he would be asked — if not required — to lead his team to championship titles. That’s why he put in all the hard work in the offseason — to live up to that challenge. That’s why he waited for his time on the bench last season. Now, it all comes to fruition.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO