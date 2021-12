While the big cap stocks are feeling the weight of reality in the broader stock market, the Russell 2000, a benchmark for small-cap stocks, also fell 3.86% in a week. The United States stock market is at a point of inflection as there is a mixture of bearish and bullish performances across the board with the S&P 500 futures surging by 0.50% on Sunday. The futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI) added 191 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures edged up 0.3%.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO