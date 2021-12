Oklahoma hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as its new head coach Sunday, bringing him back to the school where he spent 13 years as an assistant. "This is an incredibly special opportunity," Venables said in a news release. "Julie and I and our family are extremely grateful for the belief in us - and certainly in me - to be the next head coach at Oklahoma, one of the winningest and most tradition-rich programs in college football history.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO