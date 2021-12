Friday’s meeting with Syracuse saw the Checkers once again make a late surge, but it wasn’t quite enough to close the deal as they fell to the Crunch 5-3. There were fireworks right off the bat as Max McCormick and Alex Barre-Boulet got tangled up just before the opening faceoff. The Crunch would strike on the ensuing four-on-four play and their offense was up and running from there. The visitors would rack up three of the next four tallies to build up a substantial 4-1 lead through 40 minutes of play.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO