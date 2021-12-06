ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunshine 100’s Stock Sinks After Chinese Developer Defaults on USD179 Million Debt

By Dou Shicong
yicaiglobal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) Dec. 6 -- Shares of Sunshine 100 Holdings plunged after the Chinese homebuilder defaulted for a second time this year. After tanking as much as 87 percent today to an all-time low of 5 Hong Kong cents (less than 1 US cent), Sunshine 100 [HKG: 2608] closed at 34...

www.yicaiglobal.com

Related
Markets Insider

Evergrande's boss forced to sell an additional 277.8 million shares as China's government says it's not bailing the property giant out

The chairman and founder of debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande has been forced to cut his stake in the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sale of 277.8 million shares sold last Monday to Thursday was due to forced selling by a third party with whom billionaire Hui Ka Yan pledged the shares. The filings showed that the sale was to enforce a "security interest" in the shares.
ECONOMY
AFP

China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it was postponing a planned $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong after it was blacklisted by the US over human rights concerns in Xinjiang. The US Treasury announced the ban on Friday, saying SenseTime's facial recognition programmes were designed in part to be used against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang where UN experts and researchers estimate more than one million have been incarcerated in prison camps. The blacklisting immediately cast a shadow over the company's upcoming IPO plans in Hong Kong, which had been due to take place a week later and illustrated the risks investors face from competing sanctions rules as relations between the world's two biggest economies have soured. On Monday, SenseTime filed a statement with the Hong Kong stock exchange saying it would postpone its listing "to safeguard the interests of the potential investors" as they weigh the impact of being placed on the blacklist.
FOREIGN POLICY
Schaeffer's Investment Research

American Outdoor Brands Stock Sinks After Earnings

The shares of American Outdoor Brands Inc (NASDAQ:AOUT) are down 15% to trade at $17.87 at last check, after the retailer reported lower-than-expected fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue, and lowered its 2022 guidance. Meanwhile, the company's board of directors approved a $15 million share repurchase program. In response, the security...
STOCKS
#Stock#Chinese#Hkg#Usd179 Million#China Evergrande Group#Evergrande
finance-commerce.com

China’s Evergrande defaults on its debt. Now what?

HONG KONG — For weeks, global markets have been watching the struggles of China Evergrande, a teetering real estate giant weighed down by $300 billion or more in obligations that just barely seemed able to make its required payments to global investors. On Thursday, three days after a deadline...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Moonshot Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

Riskified has barely scratched the surface of a massive market. The room left for Pinterest to monetize its user base is immense. Latch’s ability to integrate itself into apartment buildings could allow it to attract a huge market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Times Daily

Chinese central banker says market can handle developer debt

BEIJING (AP) — Financial markets can cope with the impact of a Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on $310 billion in debt, the central bank governor said Thursday, in a new effort to assure the public the economy can be shielded from fallout. Support...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Nowwa Coffee Raises USD31.5 Million From Two Funding Rounds

(Yicai Global) Dec. 9 -- Chinese coffee chain startup Nowwa Coffee has secured CNY200 million (USD31.5 million) from two fundraisers, tech information website 36Kr reported. Hangzhou-based Juezi Investment Management was the lead investor in the B round, and US-based SIG Asia Investments led the B+ round, which was also joined by new investors Belle International and Peakview Capital. Nowwa Coffee’s existing shareholders also invested in the two rounds, the report said today.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Shares in Focus After Debt Defaults Declared: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks tied to China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Group Holdings may move after the embattled developers were officially labeled defaulters for the first time. The two firms were downgraded to restricted default by Fitch Ratings, which cited missed dollar bond interest payments in Evergrande’s case and failure to repay a $400 million dollar bond in Kaisa’s.
STOCKS

