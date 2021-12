WINONA, Texas — An East Texas teen is behind bars after officials say he made credible threats of violence at a local high school. According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, the FBI National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) received an anonymous tip concerning the threat of a school shooting at an unknown date and time in the Smith County area. This information was assigned to the FBI Tyler Division as well as investigators with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

