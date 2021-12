Every now and then, climate change denialists love to tout the supposed fact that polar bears, contrary to popular belief, are doing better now than they have been in nearly six decades. And while, yes, there are an estimated 26,000 roaming the wild today, the fact remains that the rapidly warming Arctic spells disaster for the species, with some experts projecting the population to decrease as much as 30 percent by 2050. Also... 26,000 is still a ridiculously low number for pretty much any animal. Anyway, a new eco-friendly beast of a transport unit is now careening across the arctic tundra to get visitors closer to the few remaining polar bears out there.

