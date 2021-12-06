ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Family pleads with US attorney general for better treatment of Ghislaine Maxwell during trial

wbch.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- Ghislaine Maxwell's siblings have written to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, appealing for "immediate improvements" to her treatment by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Marshals Service and urging Garland "in the interest of justice and common humanity to change the shocking daily regime which Ghislaine...

wbch.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Court breaks for the day as attorney falls ill, judge says not Covid-related

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell has been adjourned for the day after an attorney on the case fell ill. Judge Alison Nathan said there was no reason to believe it was Covid-related. Proceedings are expected to resume on Friday. Included in the latest release of evidence from the socialite’s sex-trafficking trial was an image of Jeffrey Epstein and Ms Maxwell sitting together at the Queen’s Balmoral estate. The photo is thought to have been taken in 1999 and shows the pair sitting on a bench on the deck of a log cabin in the highlands of Scotland.Ms Maxwell is...
LAW
The Baltimore Sun

Drug dealers once represented by Baltimore attorney Ken Ravenell will testify at his federal racketeering trial

Former drug-dealing clients who Baltimore attorney Kenneth Ravenell helped keep out of prison will take the stand against him at his racketeering trial in U.S. District Court, which kicked off Tuesday with opening statements. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise told jurors that Ravenell, regarded by his peers as a brilliant lawyer, used his knowledge of law enforcement tactics to keep longtime ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Merrick Garland
kfdi.com

Emotional Testimonies During First Week of Ghislaine Maxwell Trial

The first week of the sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell saw the first of her four main accusers taking the witness stand to give emotional testimony accusing the British socialite of coaxing her into sexual encounters with financier Jeffrey Epstein. The jury at the federal trial in Manhattan also heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Trump, Clinton, Prince Andrew named-dropped during Epstein pilot testimony

Prince Andrew and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump were among the high-profile men to get name-dropped Tuesday at Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial in Manhattan. Maxwell’s defense attorney quizzed Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime former pilot Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr. about the politicians and celebrities he flew on the late pedophile’s...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Attorney General#The U S Marshals Service#Abc News#The Bureau Of Prisons#Bop
Kansas Reflector

House Republicans slam treatment of Jan. 6 defendants held at D.C. jail

WASHINGTON — Four House Republicans held a Tuesday press conference to complain about the poor conditions at a District of Columbia jail housing inmates charged with violence in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. But a District of Columbia advocate for prison reform in an interview said that jail and another […] The post House Republicans slam treatment of Jan. 6 defendants held at D.C. jail appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CONGRESS & COURTS
informnny.com

Third inmate killed in new spate of federal prison violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prisoner at a high-security penitentiary in Colorado died Monday in an altercation with another inmate, marking the third time an inmate has been killed in a U.S. federal prison in the last month. Jamarr Thompson, 33, was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at USP Florence, shortly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Radar Online.com

'Sopranos' Star Jamie-Lynn Sigler's Ex-Husband Sentenced To 11.5 Years In Prison For Massive $300 Million Stock Scheme

Jamie-Lynn Sigler won't have to worry about running into her ex Abraxas Discala because he's going to prison. The 40-year-old former Sopranos star's first husband has been sentenced to 11.5 years behind bars for orchestrating an elaborate $300 million stock scheme. Article continues below advertisement. Discala, who Sigler married when...
BROOKLYN, NY
Deadline

Letitia James Suspends Campaign For Governor Of New York, Will Run For Another Term As Attorney General Instead

New York Attorney General Letitia James said that she is dropping her campaign for governor and instead will run for re-election. “I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” she wrote on Twitter. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.” James entered the race in October, and would have faced Governor Kathy Hochul in the Democratic primary. Hochul succeeded Andrew Cuomo as the state’s governor. Cuomo resigned after James’ office released the results of an investigation into multiple claims of sexual harassment against him. Last week, James released more documents from that investigation, including text messages and deposition transcripts involving Cuomo’s brother, Chris Cuomo. They showed that Chris Cuomo tapped media sources to assist his brother’s response to the allegations. A recent Siena poll showed that Hochul had a double-digit lead over James in the June primary. More to come.
POLITICS
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy