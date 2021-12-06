What the Tech? App of the Day: Ada

However busy life gets, it's important to check in with your mental health, which is a simple way to ensure you're supporting your overall wellness from the inside out. One way to do this? Set up daily check-ins with yourself; they act as an emotional temperature check. "They help to identify where you are in the moment and what you may be in need of," One Medical's Sherese Ezelle, LMHC says. "For example, if you are frustrated, you may reach out to a friend and share that feeling—or you may take time to step away and have some tea or coffee." There are a number of other expert-approved ways to improve mental wellness, too, and that includes taking care of your body. "Get good sleep, eat healthy, and fit in physical activity regularly," Dr. Desreen N. Dudley, PsyD, a licensed clinical psychologist, says. "Physical activity alone has been shown to have positive impacts on depressed moods."

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO