ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

A small lineage of artisans is reviving the ancient art of pigeon whistles in Beijing

By Emily Feng
NPR
 5 days ago

For centuries, owners tied lightweight whistles to their pet pigeons in China. The art of making pigeon whistles almost faded away in Beijing, but a small group of artisans is bringing it back. AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:. Forget dogs and cats - the pigeon is a beloved pet in China....

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan shows off new combat tool against Beijing

Taiwan's president unveiled the country's combat wing of advanced US-made F-16 fighters in a ceremony on Thursday, showing its new Air Force capabilities against mainland China. The event, held at an air base in the southern Taiwanese city of Chiayi, saw the island commission the first combat wing of F-16...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why did China woo away Nicaragua from Taiwan?

Nicaragua’s decision to sever diplomatic links with Taiwan and recognize China leaves the self-governing island democracy with just 14 diplomatic allies.Most are small, largely poor nations in the Western Pacific, the Caribbean and Latin America, the one exception being the Vatican. At the same time, Taiwan enjoys robust unofficial ties with the United States and dozens of other countries. Yet, the loss of formal allies further constrains the Taiwanese leadership’s ability to make state visits abroad and feeds into Beijing’s narrative that Taiwan is losing the diplomatic battle and will eventually be forced to accept the inevitable outcome of...
FOREIGN POLICY
NPR

Hong Kong democracy activist says the US must recognize China's threat to its values

Scott Simon talks with Hong Kong activist Nathan Law about speaking at The Summit for Democracy and about the "special administrative zone's" fight for freedom. President Biden hosted the first Summit for Democracy this week, and one of the speakers was Nathan Law, an early leader in Hong Kong's democratic movement struggling for autonomy from mainland China. Mr. Law told the conference...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audie Cornish
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
NPR

What omicron's alarming spread means for the U.S.

The omicron variant is gaining a foothold in Europe. Scientists say it is spreading faster than delta and can do so even in places where many people are vaccinated. What could this mean for the U.S.?. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. The new coronavirus variant, omicron, has now shown up in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pigeons#Beijing#Ancient Art#Artisans#Npr#Chinese#Non English#Buddhist
thermtide.com

Infinite Diabolo club practices Ancient Chinese Art

Richard Montgomery High School (RM) is known for the cultural diversity of its students and the Infinite Diabolo Club, a unique club seeking to expand the practice of the diabolo, is a prime example of this diversity. The diabolo is a popular Western art form originated from the Chinese yo-yo,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
CORONAVIRUS
CNBC

Nicaragua breaks ties with Taiwan, switches allegiance to Beijing

Nicaragua on Thursday broke its longstanding diplomatic ties with Taiwan, switching allegiance to Beijing in a recognition of the Chinese Communist party's One China policy and reducing Taipei's dwindling pool of international allies. "The government of the Republic of Nicaragua today breaks diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceases to have...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ancient tradition of art revealed to the world at Dubai Expo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): At an event curated by government advisory firm Sapio Analytics, art historian and filmmaker Benoy K Behl revealed the first 700 years of the world's Buddhist paintings. The revelation marked the initiation of a historical moment as it was for the first time that...
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Hebei, CN
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
Daily Mail

How Russia could win World War 3... in just minutes: A deadly cloud of debris raced towards the International Space Station - after Russia blew up its own satellite to show its might. The terrifying problem? Our forces rely on space tech to defend us

Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
Shore News Network

Billionaire With Massive Chinese Investments Says Communist Party Disappears People Because It’s ‘Like A Strict Parent’

A U.S. billionaire and hedge fund manager with massive investments in China defended the communist regime in response to queries about his decisions to invest in the country. Ray Dalio, manager of the world’s largest hedge funds, said the Chinese government disappears people because it’s a “top down” nation where the government that acts like a “strict parent” in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy