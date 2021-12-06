ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Henry & Peters Certified Public Accountants opens office in Frisco

By Brooklynn Cooper
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Henry & Peters Certified Public Accountants opened in December at 8000 Warren Parkway, Ste. 103, Frisco. “We are excited about the launch of our new office in Frisco....

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Attendance zones set up Frisco ISD’s newest schools; Grapevine, TEXRail transit plans set the stage for future growth and more top DFW news

Read the most popular business and community news from the past week from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. When Panther Creek High School opens next fall, it will be home to approximately 841 students in northwest Frisco. Frisco ISD’s newest high school and elementary school sparked the most recent shift of...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

PNC Bank acquires BBVA branches, including Frisco location

All BBVA locations in the U.S. converted to PNC branches on Oct. 8, including one bank in Frisco at 8951 Main Street. BBVA Group finalized the sale of its U.S. banking operations over the summer, according to a press release. The company will retain its U.S. presence through BBVA Securities and the New York branch, which will serve large corporate and institutional clients. Following the acquisition, PNC is the fifth largest commercial banking organization by assets in the country. 972-705-4517. https://apps.pnc.com.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Frisco, TX
Business
City
Longview, TX
City
Frisco, TX
City
Tyler, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Despite split votes, plans for Frisco employee health clinic prevail

City of Frisco employees and their families will soon be able to visit a doctor’s office paid for by the city. Mayor Jeff Cheney voted to approve the clinic in the Dec. 7 City Council meeting. The mayor voted in a rare tiebreaker after council members were divided 3-3 on the topic. The service agreement with Premise Health was originally tabled Nov. 16 after City Manager George Purefoy spoke on his confidence in such a clinic.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: NFM to anchor $400M hotel, convention center complex in Cedar Park; Shake Shack under construction in south Plano and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Dec. 10. Note: The following stories were published Dec. 8-9. Central Texas. In what was called “a once-in-a-generation development,” a $400 million complex featuring a convention center, hotel and 500,000-square-foot...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Cielo Beauty Bar opens Frisco location

Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Cielo Beauty Bar opened Nov. 5 at 5729 Lebanon Road, Ste. 142, Frisco. The spa specializes in skin care, offering services such as waxing and sugaring. Other treatments include lash work, microblading, threading and spray-tanning. Cielo Beauty Bar also has a location in Celina. 469-996-1269. https://cielobeautybar.com.
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Henry Peters
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney makes 'parklets' permanent for downtown outdoor dining

Two structures added to McKinney’s downtown area in 2020—comprised of fenced dining areas with seats, tables and umbrellas—are set to stay. These structures, called parklets, were created to help create additional outdoor seating areas for restaurants that may have been struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic, city staff said at the time. The parklet program was established on a temporary basis as the city launched this experiment but was created with the provision that it could be extended or made permanent. On Dec. 7, McKinney City Council agreed to make the parklets permanent.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Wilmeth Road to be expanded in McKinney and more transportation updates to know in December

There are several ongoing projects and an upcoming transportation project to know about in McKinney during December. Crews have been working since July to widen Virginia Parkway to provide three travel lanes in each direction. Construction has been taking place between Custer Road and St. Gabriel Way/South Ballantrae Drive to widen the roadway within the existing median. Dedicated right-turn lanes are also being constructed at various cross streets, and improvements are being made at the intersection at Custer and Virginia. Since most of the new paving will be placed in the existing median, existing trees that will need to be removed will be replaced at the end of construction along with additional median landscaping, McKinney Capital Improvements Manager Nick Ataie said. Drivers should expect minor delays as construction will require daily lane closures between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New studio Pryme Yoga to open in McKinney in 2022

Pryme Yoga, a boutique yoga and primal movement studio, is set to open in early January at 7701 Stacy Road, McKinney. Pryme Yoga will provide yoga-inspired experiences that also employ sound healing, visualization, essential oils, infrared sauna therapy and crystal healing, according to the website. Classes will be offered to people at all ability levels, and will highlight different styles and traditions of yoga. Styles of yoga that will be taught include vinyasa and yin, as well as sculpt and fusion, the website states. www.prymeyoga.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson ISD board to consider resignation of Superintendent Jeannie Stone

The Richardson ISD board of trustees is expected to consider the resignation of Superintendent Jeannie Stone during its Dec. 13 meeting. According to an agenda for the meeting posted to the district website, the board will consider a "voluntary separation and release agreement" with Stone followed by the appointment of an interim superintendent to take her place.
RICHARDSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Shell Shack restaurant in Plano under new ownership

Shell Shack, which has a Plano location at 1855 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 100, announced Nov. 30 that it had been acquired by TriSpan’s dedicated restaurant platform Rising Stars. The acquisition is expected to expedite Shell Shack’s expansion into more markets in Texas and beyond, according to a news release. The restaurant’s menu includes seasonal crabs, seafood boils, catfish, sandwiches and more. 844-588-2722. www.shellshack.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Smile Co. dental office to open at Panther Creek Crossing in Frisco

Texas Smile Co. is expected to open in December at 13355 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 400, Frisco. The dental practice is owned by Texas-native doctors Kyle and Caitlyn Poupart, according to the Texas Smile Co. website. Family dentistry services will be offered at the facility, and Texas Smile Co. will be “built on personal relationships” with patients, the website states. www.texassmilecofrisco.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

MindPath Care psychiatry practice now accepting patients in Frisco

MindPath Care Centers, a Community Psychiatry practice, opened on Dec. 8 at 2801 Network Blvd., Ste. 220, Frisco. Clinicians offer a range of treatments including medication management, group therapy, addiction recovery and relationship counseling. MindPath provides outpatient behavioral health services primarily in North and South Carolina. In August, the company announced its expansion into Texas. MindPath is on schedule to open in-person patient centers in Dallas, Southlake and Fort Worth in January 2022. 972-521-9528. www.mindpath.com/texas.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants coming soon to Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth

Here are five restaurants that are coming soon to either Keller, Roanoke or Northeast Fort Worth. 1. A Salata location is coming soon to 9633 North Freeway in Fort Worth, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The $300,000 construction for the Salata is set to begin Jan. 17 and be completed May 31, according to the TDLR’s website. Salata offers salads and wraps with over 50 toppings and a dozen signature dressings for customers to choose from. The salad shop has locations in 42 cities across four states. 844-725-2821. www.salata.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco to spend more than $220K on special Jan. 29 election to fill vacant seat

A special election to be held next month for the vacant seat on Frisco City Council is projected to cost the city $220,358. City Council on Dec. 7 approved plans to hold the election on Jan. 29 to elect a new member for Place 5. Acting Council Member Dan Stricklin announced his campaign for the Precinct 2 seat on the Denton County Commissioners Court on Nov. 26.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville ISD board prioritizes projects that could be done using land sale funds

The Lewisville ISD board of trustees discussed what it would like to see done with the excess funds from recent land sales. The board’s wants will be researched by district staff, and price estimates and plans will later be presented to the board for consideration. The total funds to be used have yet to be determined, Board President Tracy Scott Miller said during a Dec. 6 workshop.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy