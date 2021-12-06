Rain & Wind For The First Half Of The Night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strong low pressure over the Great Lakes Region this morning will track northeast into Quebec later in the day and pass well to our north tonight. This track will pull a warm front northward across the state later this morning through the afternoon and usher warmer air into the region as we head through the day. Precipitation will develop by mid-morning or so for most spots. At that point, temperatures will be cold enough so that areas, from Bangor north and west, will start as an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain while areas closer to the coast see just plain rain. The icy mix will change to all rain from south to north later in the morning and into the early afternoon. Before the change to rain, we could see ice accumulations of .1″ to .25″ in spots so roads will likely be slippery for the morning and early afternoon especially north and west of Bangor. Once the temperatures warm and the icy mix changes to rain, travel conditions will improve during the afternoon and evening. Rain will continue through the afternoon but should become more showery in nature for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will climb to the upper 30s to low 40s north and mid-40s to low and possibly mid-50s elsewhere later this afternoon and this evening, with the warmest temperatures occurring along the coast. Rain will then taper off later tonight as low pressure pulls a cold front through the state. It looks like we’ll have some gusty wind developing ahead of the cold front tonight too. Expect a southerly wind to gust to 30-40 MPH inland and 40-50 MPH later this evening into the overnight hours as the cold front moves through. Skies will clear out late tonight with temperatures dropping back to the 30s for lows in most spots.

BANGOR, ME ・ 12 HOURS AGO