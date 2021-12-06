ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain & Wind For The First Half Of The Night

wabi.tv
 5 days ago

12-5-21: First Alert weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman. 12-5-21: First Alert weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman. 12-4-21 Weather forecast...

www.wabi.tv

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Winter Storm Warnings with several feet of mountain snow

We will see increasing clouds on Saturday in advance of the next Weather Maker eventually turning to showers in Redding late in the day but will hold off until Saturday night in Chico. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the mountains starting Saturday afternoon. Areas above 3,000 feet...
REDDING, CA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: High Wind Warning For Front Range Mountains And Foothills

DENVER (CBS4)- Hold on tight! Wind started kicking up across Denver and the Front Range Friday afternoon as the snow started to wind down. Some gusts popped up above 40 mph briefly sending wind chills into the 20s and teens. Credit CBS4 Wind gusts Friday afternoon. The northern Front Range Mountains and Foothills will be rocked with strong winds that may reach hurricane force in some spots this weekend! With our first big snowstorm moving out we have high pressure moving east from California. Colorado will get squeezed in the middle for Saturday and most of Sunday. Along with that a strong jet stream overhead will divide the to air masses. Credit CBS4 There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range Mountains and Foothills for wind gusts up to 80 mph over the weekend! Anything from 74 mph on up is hurricane force! Credit CBS4 This will set the stage for strong winds thru the weekend in a few ski areas from Summit county up through Winter Park and beyond. Where wind chill temperatures could be below zero. Great snow with cold temps will rule the weekend!
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Chill#First Alert#Meteorologist#Rain Wind#Colder Breezy
WJBF.com

Heavy Rain and Strong Storms Saturday Night

As of 9AM Saturday- A very powerful cold front brought devastation to states such as Arkansas, Kentucky, and Illinois overnight. This front is approaching the CSRA, but a much weaker version of it. Tonight, we are under just a marginal risk for severe weather. This is for the Northwestern half of the area, stretching into parts of Richmond and Aiken counties as well. The biggest threats are gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. Rain totals will between 1/4 to 3/4 of an inch. The timeline for storms is from 6PM-10PM. Storms are expected to reach downtown Augusta between 7-8PM, which will impact the end of the Christmas Parade. Expect mostly light showers the rest of the night and early tomorrow morning. Today will be warm, reaching the mid 70s with overcast skies.
AUGUSTA, GA
CBS Boston

Southern New England May Get 40+ MPH Winds, Heavy Rain On Saturday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — December in New England means the possibility of seeing multiple seasons play out over a span of days. On Saturday, we had a battle of the seasons that played out over the course of a few hours, as we dealt with patchy areas of freezing drizzle this morning north and west of Boston, followed by a spike in temperature into the 60s this afternoon. Next up: a round of rain and the potential for some fairly robust wind gusts later tonight. We may even have a locally strong and gusty thunderstorm in the mix. That’s why we’ve issued a...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cbslocal.com

Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Possible On Saturday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s December and that means we can get multiple seasons over a span of days. But how about a few seasons over a few hours? That’s likely how Saturday will play out with freezing drizzle in the morning to thunderstorms. That’s why we’ve issued a Storm Watch Weather Alert.
ENVIRONMENT
wabi.tv

An Icy Mix Likely This Morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strong low pressure over the Great Lakes Region this morning will track northeast into Quebec later in the day and pass well to our north tonight. This track will pull a warm front northward across the state later this morning through the afternoon and usher warmer air into the region as we head through the day. Precipitation will develop by mid-morning or so for most spots. At that point, temperatures will be cold enough so that areas, from Bangor north and west, will start as an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain while areas closer to the coast see just plain rain. The icy mix will change to all rain from south to north later in the morning and into the early afternoon. Before the change to rain, we could see ice accumulations of .1″ to .25″ in spots so roads will likely be slippery for the morning and early afternoon especially north and west of Bangor. Once the temperatures warm and the icy mix changes to rain, travel conditions will improve during the afternoon and evening. Rain will continue through the afternoon but should become more showery in nature for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will climb to the upper 30s to low 40s north and mid-40s to low and possibly mid-50s elsewhere later this afternoon and this evening, with the warmest temperatures occurring along the coast. Rain will then taper off later tonight as low pressure pulls a cold front through the state. It looks like we’ll have some gusty wind developing ahead of the cold front tonight too. Expect a southerly wind to gust to 30-40 MPH inland and 40-50 MPH later this evening into the overnight hours as the cold front moves through. Skies will clear out late tonight with temperatures dropping back to the 30s for lows in most spots.
BANGOR, ME
Idaho8.com

Windy with snow and rain showers Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

A large system moves through the region, with scattered snow/rain showers and gusty winds. Most of the snow will favor the mountains with minor snowy impacts expected in the Snake River Plain. TONIGHT: Scattered snow and gusty winds at 15-35 MPH. Overnight lows into the upper 20's. SUNDAY: Scattered snow...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Strong cold front to bring rain, storms Saturday afternoon; winds to increase through the day, night

Saturday could be an active day with the threat for strong storms into the afternoon and early-evening. Before a strong cold front comes into the area, some showers will be possible in the area through early-afternoon. After that, a line of gusty – potentially damaging winds as well as rain, which could be heavy at times and embedded thunderstorms will likely enter the area as we get into the early-to-middle part of the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
westernmassnews.com

Rain, Wind, Warmth Today With Better Weather On Sunday

A warm front will bring a round of showers through western Mass this morning. This may lead to a few icy spots, mainly along route 2 and points north. The showers will move out by lunch-time and things dry out in the afternoon. It will turn breezy and mild with temperatures climbing well into the 50's to near 60 by the evening! There may be a scattered shower around in the afternoon, but a strong cold front moves through this evening with another round of downpours and some thunder, along with a threat for strong damaging wind gusts. The timing looks to be from about 8pm to midnight. Winds have the potential to gust over 40 mph with the passage of the front. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect between 1 PM and 5 AM Sunday Am with gusts as high as 50 mph! Some tree/power issues possible in a few spots. A quiet, mild stretch of weather is on tap for next week with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s through Tuesday with lots of sunshine! A backdoor cold front may drop temps a bit on Wednesday, but we are likely still into the low to mid 40's. Milder conditions look to return for end of next week with highs near 60 possible.
ENVIRONMENT
WDBJ7.com

Strong front to bring rain and winds

A line of showers and storms continues to move east through area late today. Activity should wane this evening with the worst of the weather to our area. Damaging winds remains possible in the leading line through this evening. Once the front exits, post-frontal winds out of the NW will...
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Quick but fierce winter storm impacting U.P. travel Saturday with heavy snow, strong winds

A major winter system from the Central Plains brings powerful wind gusts and widespread moderate to heavy snow chances to Upper Michigan Friday night through Saturday. Major travel impacts include poor visibility from whiteout conditions, slick roads, and possible road blockages from snow accumulation. Snowfall amounts from Friday night through Saturday can total over 6″, with 10″ or more in Central and Eastern U.P. locations plus over a foot in the central highlands. Expect travel conditions to improve Sunday as milder weather follows after the system’s exit. The mild stretch extends into next week, with a return to winter weather by Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Sacramento

‘Winter Storm Warning;’ Heavy Snow Expected In Truckee From Saturday Evening Through Tuesday Evening

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A winter storm warning is in effect, with heavy snowfall expected in Truckee from Saturday evening through Tuesday night, said the National Weather Service. A total snowfall of one to four feet of snow is expected, with three to six feet expected in altitudes above 7,000 feet. Additionally, Sierra ridge winds could exceed 100 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in lower elevations. With this warning in effect, experts advise travelers to be careful and even recommend avoiding travel if possible. If you plan to travel through the Sierras, it’s important to prepare an emergency kit for your home or car. Carry tire chains, extra food, water, and clothing. Driving slowly and carefully is also important because of the conditions of this particular storm. With recent storms, landslides were less likely because the earth was relatively dry, however, now that we’ve seen several storms in the past few months, this storm could cause more significant environmental problems, like mudslides or avalanches. The National Weather Service says that once the storm hits, travel may be impossible for several days. However, if you must drive, make sure to drive slowly and plan extra time for safety.
TRUCKEE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy