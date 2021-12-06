ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cover 3: What we learned from Giants vs. Dolphins

By John Schmeelk, Dan Salomone, Lance Medow
giants.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants.com crew reacts to the 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 13:. John Schmeelk: The Giants beat the Eagles the previous week, but some of their issues were masked by four Philadelphia turnovers. Against the Dolphins, the Giants managed only two drives of 33 or more yards. It...

www.giants.com

giants.com

QB Daniel Jones ruled out vs. Dolphins; Mike Glennon to start

Daniel Jones has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Miami after the quarterback was not cleared for contact, coach Joe Judge announced Friday morning. Jones suffered a neck injury in the Week 12 victory over Philadelphia and was limited in practice this week. Mike Glennon will start against the Dolphins, and Jake Fromm, who was signed off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad this week, is expected to serve as the backup.
NFL
giants.com

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, QB Mike Glennon, S Xavier McKinney, QB Jake Fromm

Opening Statement:Typical Friday for us, we'll progress on all phases. We're going through everything for the game, get some guys moving. Got a number of injured guys that will move around with the trainers today and kind of see where they're going to progress as far as going into practice. The number one question I'm sure you guys will have is about (Quarterback) Daniel's (Jones) status. Look, at this point, he has not been cleared for contact. So, we're going to go ahead and hold him out of this game. At this point, we don't feel 100 percent comfortable with him until the medical team clears him fully. As of right now, we'll rule him out. We'll evaluate him for the future, including as soon as next week, with the doctors. We don't have any answers on the immediate future yet. His status for this week will be he'll be out.
NFL
SportsGrid

New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Dolphins -4.5 Total: 40.5 Over -110 | Under -110 Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Giants N/A | Dolphins +40000. The streaking Miami Dolphins will host the New York Giants this Sunday in what feels like a must-win game for both teams if they are looking to keep playoff hopes alive. It’s hard to back a side in this one as the Giants are suddenly coming off an impressive performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, a shocking result after a primetime blowout to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Dolphins have suddenly strung together four straight wins, but it’s the second-highest spread in their favor of the season.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Countdown to Kickoff: NY Giants vs Miami Dolphins

It’s week 13 of the 2021 NFL Season and we have the only Miami Dolphins Pre-Game Show you need to listen to every week. The DolphinsTalk.com COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREGAME SHOW! Tom Ernisse previews the match-up between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants. He goes over the injury report and talks about the key match-ups to keep an eye on this Sunday during this contest.
NFL
giants.com

Giants Now: Inside the impressive takeaway streak

The Giants defense forced four turnovers in Sunday's win over the Eagles, bringing their total on the season to 19. This ties them with the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins for the sixth-most in the NFL. One thing the Giants can say that none of...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Dolphins 2021, Week 13: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants face an important road game on Sunday, as they travel to face the Miami Dolphins. The 4-7 Giants are on the periphery of the NFC playoff race and a victory on Sunday over the 5-7 Dolphins could put them in position to make a legitimate push for a wild-card playoff berth.
NFL
giants.com

Eye On: Scouting the Miami Dolphins

The Giants travel to Miami to play the Dolphins on Sunday. After losing seven straight games, the Dolphins have won four straight to give them a 5-7 record. Miami's overall offensive numbers are poor, ranking in the bottom quarter of the league in most categories. But they have scored a combined 79 points over their last three games (26.3 ppg, 351 ypg).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants open as slight road underdogs vs. Dolphins

The New York Giants (4-7) have opened as 2.5-point underdogs for their matchup with the Miami Dolphins (5-7) in Florida this Sunday, per Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under opened at 41½ points. The Giants are winners of three of their last five games while the Dolphins are riding a four-game winning...
NFL
giants.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins vs. Giants 2021: Updated odds before Week 13

The Miami Dolphins are hosting the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 13 after securing their fifth victory of the season, their fourth in a row. According to Tipico Sportsbook, Brian Flores’ team has moved from 2.5-point favorites to 3.5-point favorites. Their win on the moneyline has shifted from -155 to -205, and the over/under has dropped from 41.5 to 40.5.
NFL
giants.com

Freddie Kitchens reaches out to players for input

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Two of the Giants' most important offensive players said today they were pleased with Freddie Kitchens' first game as the play-caller, but they'll be much happier when the attack generates more points and yardage. "I feel like as an offense we were going out there and...
NFL
giants.com

Giants Now: David Letterman joins MNF ManningCast

David Letterman among Week 13 guests on ManningCast. Eli and Peyton Manning have welcomed a wide range of guests throughout the season to their Monday Night Football broadcast. The last time we saw the Manning brothers on a Monday night was during the Week 11 matchup between the Giants and...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
giants.com

Giants Now: Giants-Dolphins tale of the tape

The Giants hope to pick up their second consecutive win when they travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins in Week 13. Big Blue got back in the win column last week when they defeated divisional rival Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium, 13-7. The defense forced four takeaways, including three interceptions, and held Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to just 129 passing yards.
NFL

