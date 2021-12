Yesterday, there were some big new rumors on the Ben Simmons trade front as reports surfaced that Damian Lillard would like to play alongside Simmons. Linked with some of Lillard’s other comments this year, it’s safe to assume that this is an attempt (either from Lillard or Klutch Sports) to get Simmons to Portland via trade rather than Dame saying he would like to come to Philly. The question, then, is why would the Sixers trade Ben Simmons to the Trailblazers without a return that includes Lillard? The answer? They shouldn’t, or at least not yet. The Sixers, believe it or not, are still very much in the position of power in these trade talks, and Daryl Morey knows that.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO