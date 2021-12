The headlines are hard to miss: A “creeping capitalist takeover of higher education” is underway as “college finances are being eaten from the inside” by online program management companies. These “predators” seek to “exploit vulnerable institutions” as they “siphon off half or more of the tuition dollars.” So argue Erik Gilbert (in The Chronicle) and Kevin Carey (in the Huffington Post) in two of the more provocative essays from a range of recent think pieces that fall somewhere along the continuum between justified concern and irresponsible, alarmist thinking.

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO