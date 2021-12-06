ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Gold and silver lower

kdow.biz
 2 days ago

The December gold contract on the New York...

kdow.biz

Comments / 0

Related
mining.com

Harte Gold gets creditor protection as Silver Lake closes in

Troubled Canadian miner Harte Gold (TSX: HRT) has been granted creditor protection after rushing its Sugar Zone gold mine into production without a feasibility study two years ago and encountering a series of problems at the Northern Ontario mine. The gold miner, likely to fall under control of Australia’s Silver...
METAL MINING
KTEN.com

Do Silver and Gold Belong in Retirement Portfolios?

Originally Posted On: https://goldira.company/silver-gold-belong-retirement-portfolios. Since 1997, investors have had the opportunity to add silver and gold to their portfolios through precious metal IRAs. Like any investment, risks and rewards exist when you rollover a portion of your retirement savings into a precious metal IRA. However, should you add silver and gold to your portfolio? Like a coin, there is a duality about the benefits and detriments of adding a precious metal IRA to your portfolio. Due diligence requires an understanding of both the detriments and benefits to make an informed decision.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Overcome misinformation and fear to make money investing in gold and silver - Jeffrey Christian

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM discusses the scope for Fed tapering in its bond purchase program and interest rate increases, and the likelihood these do not cause chaos or derail the economy or the gold market. It also discusses the risks to investors of poorly structured self-directed IRAs holding gold and silver, the ample capital expenditures and mineable reserves in copper as a factor that will not limit future silver mine production, and the move by the Chinese government to resolve the Evergrande real estate investment fund issues.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver gain as crude oil continues big rebound

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. A strong rally...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Nymex
kitco.com

Gold, silver up, following solid price gains in crude oil

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday. A strong rally...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb, end slightly lower for the week

Gold futures climbed sharply on Friday, getting a boost from disappointing monthly U.S. jobs data, but prices still posted a slight loss for the week after settling Thursday at their lowest in more than seven weeks. "Gold has not performed well this week, as we are concerned about the potential of deflation," said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. The Federal Reserve is set to be more aggressive and with inflation rising, that could "result in the central bank ending asset purchases sooner than we have expected for the next year," he said. "That is why you have not seen that haven appeal gold typically shows." February gold rose $21.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. A week ago, the most-active contract settled at $1,785.50.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Americas Gold and Silver reopens Cosalá operations

Americas Gold and Silver (USAS +2.8%) opens higher after returning to nameplate mill production at its Cosalá operations in Mexico. The company says the Los Braceros plant has returned to nameplate production with a steady source of feed from a combination of existing stockpiled ore and new production from the mine, and San Rafael mine production continues to ramp up and does not represent a bottleneck to mill production.
METAL MINING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
resourceworld.com

Ophir Gold Corp. Drills 13.02 g/t Gold and 46.6 g/t Silver over 7.4 m at the Breccia Gold Property, Idaho

Ophir Gold Corp. (TSXV: OPHR) (FSE: 80M) (OTCQB: KPZIF) (“Ophir” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce sample assays results for the first four (4) holes of the 2021 drill program at the Company’s flagship Breccia Gold Property (the “Property”). The Company holds an Option to earn 100% interest in the Property, which is located approximately 40 km southwest of Salmon, Idaho, and is accessible directly by road.
IDAHO STATE
kitco.com

Silver will show the way

For the first time in many years, the precious metal universe has outpaced the S&P 500 and Dow. This has been the case since October began. And as we thought would happen, silver has been stronger than gold (SLV up 17.5% vs GLD up only 8.1%). Also, GDXJ (up 28%) has been stronger than GDX (up 20%), though of course all the miners have been strong. For the first time in a while, none of our miners is trading below book value. However, having been beaten down so much, and having lagged the averages for so many years, the miners' rise still has much farther to go.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Gold, silver see modest price gains; markets less spooked

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Monday, on some safe-haven demand and short covering by futures traders as the market place is not as panicky as seen on Friday, but by no means upbeat, either. February gold was last up $6.00 at $1,794.00 and March Comex silver was last up $0.11 at $23.25 an ounce.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver weaker amid bearish outside markets

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in midday U.S. trading Monday. The metals are being pressured by negative outside forces on this day, including a stronger U.S. dollar index, a bounce in the U.S. stock market and rising bond yields. February gold was last down $3.40 at $1,784.70 and March Comex silver was last down $0.31 at $22.82 an ounce.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Instant analysis: Gold, silver still longer-term bullish

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - See on the monthly continuation chart for nearby COMEX gold futures that prices are still...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Gold And Silver: What Is the Outlook Before End Of 2021?

The last passage of 2021 is being marred with growing inflation, high energy prices, and waning fiscal stimulus. Amid this outlook, gold and silver investors are weighing how are they going to play their last cards in the remainder of the year, and those last-chance hunters might be in for a surprise come December.
BUSINESS
mibluesperspectives.com

Marketplace Metal Tier Plans: The Difference Between Bronze, Silver and Gold

It’s that time of year when the weather gets chilly, the holidays sweep over us, and the health insurance open enrollment window opens. For many on the cusp of selecting a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) or Blue Care Network plan this year, one question prevails: What is the difference between bronze, silver, and gold marketplace insurance plans?
MARKETS
kitco.com

New day same problem: gold and silver under pressure

For weeks, gold and silver have been under pressure. Even when it looks like they are going to turn around, the sellers show up. Wednesday, gold and silver were higher early in the session, only to fail at the end of the day. As we have written for weeks, sell all rallies until proven wrong.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy