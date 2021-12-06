Gold and silver lower

For the first time in many years, the precious metal universe has outpaced the S&P 500 and Dow. This has been the case since October began. And as we thought would happen, silver has been stronger than gold (SLV up 17.5% vs GLD up only 8.1%). Also, GDXJ (up 28%) has been stronger than GDX (up 20%), though of course all the miners have been strong. For the first time in a while, none of our miners is trading below book value. However, having been beaten down so much, and having lagged the averages for so many years, the miners' rise still has much farther to go.

INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO