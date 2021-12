MICHIGAN, USA — School districts in West Michigan are closing Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution” as threats continue to roll in. Both Zeeland Public Schools and Grand Haven Area Public Schools are closed. The districts cited threats of violence as a reason for the closures following the deadly shooting last week in Oxford. Since the incident, threats have come in all over the state, causing days of closures for many schools.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO