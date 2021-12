One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has given Tanjiro Kamado's Water Breathing techniques a hilarious new makeover! The second season of the series is now running at full steam as with the end of the Mugen Train arc with the latest episode, a brand new arc is finally set to begin. The anime will finally be taking on some new material from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series with its adaptation of the Entertainment District arc, and this new arc will pit Tanjiro and the others against their toughest challenges in the series yet.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO