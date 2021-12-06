Situation 805: “My girlfriend gifted me the same cologne her ex used to wear!”

Hahaha, what a way to get back in the news and create new memes for people. HK-singer Alan Tam, who I swear has been around for like 5 decades and I checked his age and yup he’s actually 71-years old now so my recollection isn’t that far off, went from semi-retirement and working when he feels like it to suddenly being THE man on the block. This week an anonymous poster went viral after posting online accusing Alan of being an old lech and sleeping with the poster’s 23-year old girlfriend. The poster chastised Alan for engaging in cheating and being so sleazy as to sleep with a girl 3 times younger than him just because she’s a moon eyed fan. He posted a picture he got from his girlfriend’s phone of a man putting his pants on (last picture after the jump below and the picture on the bottom right above) and said that was Alan after a tryst with his girlfriend who took the picture secretly. The poster found out about the sordid affair after going through his girlfriend’s phone to check her photo roll and see what things she’s been interested in lately to surprise her with a birthday present she would like. The C- and HK-netizens are lapping up this news because the man in the picture both resembles Alan from behind and more importantly is wearing the same black sneakers with a backward K logo with white soles that Alan loves and has been photographed wearing many times (pictures on the top after the jump and the picture on the left above). Alan’s agency has denied the allegations vehemently but netizens aren’t buying it and trending online are searches for the same K sneakers which are now called “Sneakers to turn back the time of male virility” since it made 71 year old Alan to have enough energy to hook up with a young lady. So much lulz and shaking my head here.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO