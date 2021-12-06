ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Situation 805: “My girlfriend gifted me the same cologne her ex used to wear!”

By swalter
957thebeatfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy girlfriend and I celebrated our one-month anniversary on Friday. She gave me a bottle of cologne. On Saturday, we went out with her friends. One...

www.957thebeatfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires

I gotta say, being a parent can be a rewarding, and brutally difficult, job sometimes. And when I say brutally difficult, a part of it is includes their kid buying absolutely ridiculous things for no apparent reason. I remember my friend’s older brother went online one time when he was eight-years-old, and had the bright idea to buy 1,000 orange golf tees using his dad’s credit card, simply because his favorite color was orange. I can’t remember what the exact […] The post Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cologne
koalasplayground.com

Veteran 71 Year Old HK-singer Alan Tam Accused of Sleeping with 23 Year Old Fan By Her Boyfriend With Picture Proof with Man Wearing the Same Shoes

Hahaha, what a way to get back in the news and create new memes for people. HK-singer Alan Tam, who I swear has been around for like 5 decades and I checked his age and yup he’s actually 71-years old now so my recollection isn’t that far off, went from semi-retirement and working when he feels like it to suddenly being THE man on the block. This week an anonymous poster went viral after posting online accusing Alan of being an old lech and sleeping with the poster’s 23-year old girlfriend. The poster chastised Alan for engaging in cheating and being so sleazy as to sleep with a girl 3 times younger than him just because she’s a moon eyed fan. He posted a picture he got from his girlfriend’s phone of a man putting his pants on (last picture after the jump below and the picture on the bottom right above) and said that was Alan after a tryst with his girlfriend who took the picture secretly. The poster found out about the sordid affair after going through his girlfriend’s phone to check her photo roll and see what things she’s been interested in lately to surprise her with a birthday present she would like. The C- and HK-netizens are lapping up this news because the man in the picture both resembles Alan from behind and more importantly is wearing the same black sneakers with a backward K logo with white soles that Alan loves and has been photographed wearing many times (pictures on the top after the jump and the picture on the left above). Alan’s agency has denied the allegations vehemently but netizens aren’t buying it and trending online are searches for the same K sneakers which are now called “Sneakers to turn back the time of male virility” since it made 71 year old Alan to have enough energy to hook up with a young lady. So much lulz and shaking my head here.
CELEBRITIES
Slate

My Husband Went on a Date With His Ex-Girlfriend

On this week’s second episode, exclusively for Slate Plus members, Stoya and Rich discuss a letter from a woman whose experiment with “ethical non-monogamy” isn’t going the way she expected. Read the How to Do It column on Slate here. If you’re in need of sex advice from Stoya and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “We saw mom’s boyfriend holding another woman’s hand”

Hi guys my brother and I are writing in today because we caught my mom’s boyfriend holing another woman’s hand. He did not see us. We were at a department store and he was in line at the register. They weren’t kissing or anything but they were very close and he did pay for her stuff. So now my brother and I are contemplating on telling mom. We just don’t know if she will believe us, because she knows we don’t like him. She thinks we are just trying to separate them (which we are because he is a dirt bag). She had told us she doesn’t want us in her business. So we are on the fence if we should tell her. If she doesn’t believe us, we are just going to be on mom’s bad side. What would you do? What if that lady was a relative and we just end up looking crazy. We should of taken a picture and we don’t have proof. What would you do? (email your situation805@yahoo.com)
RELATIONSHIPS
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My boyfriend lied to me, the evidence was in his beard!”

I caught my boyfriend in a lie and I wish he can just tell the truth! Why are men like this? I’ve been with my boyfriend for about 2 years and I’m just about ready to call it quits. I do like my man but I feel I cannot trust him. He says I am dumb if I break up with him over this. So I we don’t really have a lot of time to spend with each other because of our current schedules so we try to plan a date night every 2 weeks. I made dinner reservations, and at this particular place if you don’t make it on time you lose your spot. Early in the day I asked him to be ready by 7pm. 6pm came around he wasn’t answering his phone. I got all dolled up and waited for him to pick me up. He got to my house at 7:50. I asked him why he was late and he said he was still doing some stuff back at his office. We didn’t make it to our reservations, I was bummed but I was being understanding. I know he felt bad, he went to kiss me and when he did I tasted and saw margarita salt on his beard and mustache. After asking him many times he finally admitted he was having a drink with the guys and he lost track of time. I was so mad that I we lost our reservations, he made me think he had to work late, he lied!! It might not seem like a big deal, but he says a lot of little lies to cover up his f*** ups! He only confessed after he got caught. Ladies what would you do? (email your situation to listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Grandma refuses to babysit grandson without pay, asks if she's wrong: 'I'm not a daycare'

When you're a young mother working full-time to make ends meet, it's never easy. You'll need all the help you can get, and more often than not it's friends and family who step in to babysit your child as you go to work. It's pretty common for grandparents to watch their grandkids during the daytime and this also helps create a strong bond. However, one grandmother put a price on it and demanded her daughter pay her to look after her grandchild. She took to Reddit to share her story and asked if she was being a jerk by charging her daughter a price for babysitting her grandchild. One could make the argument that labor is labor at the end of the day and needs to be compensated, especially when you consider how the economy rarely accounts for the work of women at home. However, Reddit users said she wasn't accounting for the fact that her daughter barely made ends meet and it was cruel to charge her for it.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
957thebeatfm.com

How many 5 year olds could you take in a fight?!

During the show we had a convo on how many 3rd graders we could realistically take. We ended up finding this link online to see how many kids you could realistically take. Take the Quiz HERE!
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy