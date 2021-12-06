ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadanco's "Fast Forward" celebrates the past and future with premiere-packed show

By Bethany Owings
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xQxya_0dFcq9hX00

Philadanco is celebrating its return to live performances with a premiere-packed show at the Kimmel Center that honors the company's past and its future.

Philadanco is leaping onto the stage with "Fast Forward to the Future".

"Because of the pandemic, almost think of Fast Forward to a new time, a new space," says Janine Beckles, Principal Dancer and Assistant to the Artistic Director at Philadanco.

"We have an exciting show, four new choreographers, four new ballets," says Philadanco Founder Joan Myers Brown.

It's the company's first performance in front of a live audience since March of 2020.

"We were in Switzerland, and our last show, they tell us we had to get home," says Brown. Fortunately, we were able to stay on salary, rehearse, and do everything virtually."

In turn, they reached wider audiences across the globe.

"It gives students an opportunity to know what's going on here in America. A lot of the places we go, they don't see dancers of color," Brown says.

It is that lack of diversity that drove Brown to open Philadanco in 1970 and start a school for Black dancers a decade before that.

"Mainly because she wanted Black students to have a place to feel at home," says Beckles.

The company's 50th-anniversary celebration was cut short by the pandemic.

"So, this is a continuation of it. 50 years plus one," Beckles says.

"Going back into Kimmel is the most exciting thing we can do," says Brown.

The program also honors Brown's legacy and her decision to retire, sort of.

"She's here every day still from 9 am to 11 pm at night," says Beckles.

"I say I didn't move out. I moved over. Because it's time to pass the baton. But you don't drop it," Brown says.

And it celebrates the company's transition into the next generation of leadership.

"Christmas is her birthday. So, she'll be 90 years old. The company has to continue to grow and move forward," says Beckles.

"We want to come out on the other side of the mountains stronger and better," says Brown.

"We're not finished," says Beckles.

"We've got to make the world a better place," adds Brown.

Philadanco performs Fast Forward at the Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater December 10-12.

--

Philadanco | Instagram | Facebook

300 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102 United States

Playing at the Perelman Theater December 10th-12th, 2021

Kimmel Cultural Campus, Perelman Theater

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadanco#Fast Forward
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
66K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy