NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin’s Honest Admission

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not pleased with the actions of wide receiver Chase Claypool during the team’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Pittsburgh Steelers were oh so close to overcoming a 29-0 deficit to the Minnesota Vikings, but the NFC North team held on for a 36-28 victory. The Vikings never make things easy, but the Steelers were a Pat Freiermuth catch in the end zone away from scoring a potential game-tying touchdown. One player that caught the attention of head coach Mike Tomlin was wide receiver Chase Claypool, but for all the wrong reasons.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO