Better.com CEO Vishal Garg announced that he is "taking time off effective immediately" after he fired 900 employees over a Zoom call last week. Mr Garg fired 900 employees last Wednesday, blindsiding them during a Zoom call in which he terminated their jobs "effective immediately." Despite claiming that he desperately did not want to fire the employees and that he was going to do his best not to cry, Mr Garg later went on the disparage the terminated workers in an anonymous blog post, calling them "lazy and unproductive" and accusing them of stealing from the company. After a...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO