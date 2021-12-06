US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;54;31;37;27;Breezy and colder;NW;15;48%;25%;1. Albuquerque, NM;53;37;54;34;Mostly cloudy;N;6;37%;1%;1. Anchorage, AK;37;28;31;8;Snowy;NE;9;66%;97%;0. Asheville, NC;64;24;50;36;Cooler;SE;5;60%;58%;2. Atlanta, GA;64;37;51;43;Cooler;ESE;5;60%;78%;1. Atlantic City, NJ;56;35;44;34;Cooler;NW;11;48%;49%;2. Austin, TX;67;44;67;49;Decreasing clouds;SSW;2;44%;5%;3. Baltimore, MD;67;34;43;32;Cooler;NNW;8;41%;52%;2. Baton Rouge, LA;77;51;57;52;A bit of...

fox47.com

Precipitation changing to all snow by morning; a big warm up early next week

An Alert Day is in the forecast overnight into Saturday morning. A winter storm will bring accumulating snow to much of southern Wisconsin, along with some sleet and freezing rain for some areas. The heaviest snow accumulation will be likely over the northwestern portion of southern Wisconsin, mainly northwest of the Wisconsin River.
manisteenews.com

Decision on trial in duck boat tragedy delayed until 2022

GALENA, Mo. (AP) — Three men who were charged after a tourist boat sank in Missouri, killing 17 people, will find out next year whether they will face a criminal trial, a judge said Thursday. At the conclusion of a two-day preliminary hearing, Associate Circuit Judge Alan Mark Blankenship...
GALENA, MO
manisteenews.com

Arctic grayling could return to local waters by 2025

MANISTEE COUNTY — With its iridescent blue markings and sail-like top fin, there is no mistaking the Arctic grayling. This freshwater fish, once popular among Michigan anglers, has been absent from the state for nearly a century. But now, state conservationists say they could return to local waterways by the end of the decade.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
manisteenews.com

Looking back for Dec. 8: A new use for a Century Boat

A public hearing on the formation of a Manistee Downtown Development Authority will be held tonight in the council chambers at City Hall. The hearing which begins at 7 p.m. is for the purpose of receiving public comment on the proposed authority. The city’s central business district’s preservation and development plan, sponsored by Project Facelift and area merchants and completed earlier this year, recommends that such an organization be established in order to promote and organize business activity in the city’s downtown area.
MANISTEE, MI
manisteenews.com

Homeowners group in hot water after drugged geese drown

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Ten geese drowned in a South Florida lake after a homeowners association's attempt to trap, sedate and euthanize them went horribly awry, resulting in it facing a likely fine. The SilverLakes homeowners association in Miramar hired a company, Pest Wildlife Pro, to remove 25 geese...
MIRAMAR, FL

