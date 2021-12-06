US Forecast

A public hearing on the formation of a Manistee Downtown Development Authority will be held tonight in the council chambers at City Hall. The hearing which begins at 7 p.m. is for the purpose of receiving public comment on the proposed authority. The city’s central business district’s preservation and development plan, sponsored by Project Facelift and area merchants and completed earlier this year, recommends that such an organization be established in order to promote and organize business activity in the city’s downtown area.

