A federal agency has given a temporary reprieve to the Spire STL Pipeline a week ahead of a deadline that would have forced it to shut down. The Journal Courier reports that federal regulators on Friday issued a temporary permit that will keep the pipeline operational through the winter and until a determination can be made about its fate. Spire says it hopes to work on being granted a long-term certificate of operation during the winter. Spire also filed an appeal on Friday with the U.S. Supreme Court to keep the pipeline operational. The Supreme Court in October refused to stay the decision by a U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit’s decision to vacate the permit for the pipeline.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO