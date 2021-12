The jury in the Kleiman case had a tough job and they were mostly unable to agree on the majority of the counts levied against Craig Wright. Craig Wright, the Australian tech entrepreneur who claimed to be the Satoshi Nakamoto that created Bitcoin (BTC) has been vindicated by a Miami jury in the civil case filed against him by the family of his late business partner, Dave Kleiman. As reported by Coindesk, the Federal Jury found the computer scientist did not have a business partnership with Dave Kleiman, however, he was directed to pay the sum of $100 million in compensatory damages to W&K Info Defense Research.

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO