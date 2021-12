Mac Jones is one of several offensive players that have ever had the opportunity to play under both Nick Saban at Alabama and Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots. Jones shined during his three-year run with the Alabama Crimson Tide, which included a multitude of records set, and the national championship win last season. His preparation and leadership was often lauded by many during his time in Tuscaloosa, which Saban sees has translated well into his rookie campaign in the NFL. And under Belichick this season, Jones has gradually emerged as a top contender for the 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

NFL ・ 39 MINUTES AGO