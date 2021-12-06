ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

The Arden returns to live theatre with 'A Streetcar Named Desire' after nearly two-year delay

By Maggie Mancini
phillyvoice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arden Theatre Company's long-awaited return to live, in-person performance is finally here. Its opening production of Tennessee Williams' famed play "A Streetcar Named Desire" will begin the 2022 season after being delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The show, which will begin with five preview performances beginning...

www.phillyvoice.com

