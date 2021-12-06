ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Conway prohibits open carry in city buildings, city events

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXsBi_0dFco2AM00

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Conway unanimously voted Monday to prohibit open carry in city buildings and at city events.

The second reading of the ordinance passed after a first reading passed in November . The second reading of the ordinance was part of the consent agenda . It goes into effect immediately.

Earlier in November , council members heard a presentation about South Carolina being declared a Second Amendment sanctuary state. The state also has also eliminated the $50 fee for a concealable weapon permit and now allows concealed weapon permit holders to openly carry their weapons with them, or in their car, unless there’s signage stating otherwise.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Government
Conway, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Highway 90, 905 task force discusses needed repairs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Much-needed changes to Horry County’s main roads are underway. A resolution to install street lights along Highway 90 was approved Wednesday by the county’s infrastructure and regulation committee. “Roads are congested. Schools are crowded. And floods are a real threat,” community members said. Current conditions along Highway 90 and 905 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Weather
WBTW News13

Audit finds police in Pee Dee, Grand Strand were skipping training videos

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Area police officers have been disciplined after a South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy audit found that officers were skipping training videos. Officers with the Bennettsville Police Department, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Hartsville Police Department, Horry County Police Department, Conway Police Department and Aynor Police Department were identified […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

2K+
Followers
548
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy