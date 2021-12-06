Hot stones and high tea at Los Poblanos

Keep drinks hot or cold for up to 24 hours with the High Camp Flasks Highball Cocktail Shaker. Use this bartender accessory to mix and strain cocktails at parties. Designed with a coupling strainer, the Highball Cocktail Shaker eliminates textures from fruits entering your drink upon pour. In fact, this shaker handles all of the work for you, so you don’t need to vigorously shake drinks. Alternatively, use this 3-in-1 shaker to chill beverages in the fridge, and, thanks to its leakproof lid, you can even take it on the go with no worries about spills. In fact, its 20-ounce capacity makes it a great size for taking to work to stay hydrated throughout the day. Available in 2 finishes—copper and stainless steel—with a plastic-free design, it’s a great replacement for boring bottles.

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO