Pensacola, FL

Free parking in downtown Pensacola this Christmas holiday

By Carey Cox
 5 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Fees for city-owned street parking in downtown Pensacola will be waived Dec. 19 to 26 during Parking Amnesty Week, allowing downtown visitors to shop, dine and enjoy the holiday lights and attractions without paying for parking.

The free parking applies only to city-owned on-street parking, identified by teal blue ‘PARKPensacola’ signage. The free parking excludes parking lots, garages and privately managed parking spaces. Look at the map below of city-owned parking or click here .

The city says Parking Amnesty Week provides an opportunity to support local businesses by removing the cost to park, encouraging people to shop local during the holidays.

Christmas and winter activities in Northwest Florida

Revenues generated from Pensacola’s parking fees are used to fund parking improvements such as lighting, safety features, landscaping, and repairs. Free or 2-hour parking is available throughout downtown Pensacola, and city-owned parking is always free on Sunday. In addition to Parking Amnesty Week, free parking is available daily at the following locations:

  • Community Maritime Park
  • Bayfront parkway – surface lot
  • Belmont-DeVilliers – surface lot
  • South Palafox Marina – surface lot

For more information on city of Pensacola parking, click here .

Prichard hosts annual tree lighting event

PRICHARD, Ala (WKRG) — The city of Prichard held the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday. The event kicked off at 6 p.m. with live performances from local organizations, and children in surrounding schools in the area. The 22-foot-tree was lit at 7 p.m., after a countdown from those at the event. The event was filled […]
PRICHARD, AL
Lighting replacement along I-10, I-65 to begin Dec. 12

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Beginning Dec. 12, the city of Mobile will be replacing and upgrading hundreds of lighting fixtures along Interstates 10 and 65 to improve safety and the appearance of these major routes. Earlier this year, the Mobile City Council approved $2 million to repair, upgrade and replace 1,600 lights along Interstates 10 […]
MOBILE, AL
Christmas food distribution event to be held in Foley

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Angels of Hope and Feeding the Gulf Coast are hosting a Christmas food distribution event Dec.18 in Foley.  The drive-thru food distribution event will provide those in need with food supplies for the holiday season. Residents are encouraged to stay in their vehicle and volunteers will help you during the […]
FOLEY, AL
Road washes out in Baldwin County near Styx River

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Heavy rains Thursday are to blame for a washed out road near the Styx River community in Baldwin County Friday. Video shows a large portion of River Road compromised as rushing water flows swiftly from Flat Creek towards Styx River. There are several homes located near the end of River […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
New one-stop-shop training facility named for retired Okaloosa Sheriff

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A new state-of-the-art training facility for the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) was named after former Sheriff Larry Ashley. On Thursday, community leaders gathered at the new center, tucked away off Grimes Ave., for a special presentation and training demonstration. The Sherriff Larry Ashley Training Center teaches deputies a wide range […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
