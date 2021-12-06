ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walgreens Customers Are Outraged at the Pharmacy Chain for Doing This

By Kali Coleman
Best Life
Best Life
 5 days ago
Pharmacies in the U.S. have been vital in the fight against the COVID pandemic. Nationwide chains like Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid have provided customers with vaccinations, COVID tests, and other pandemic essentials to stay safe during these challenging times. But that doesn't mean they always get it right. In April, complaints from both customers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) prompted Walgreens to change the way it administered the Pfizer vaccine. And now, in recent weeks the pharmacy chain has received even more vaccination complaints. Read on to find out why some Walgreens customers are outraged.

Dania Palanker told The Washington Post on Dec. 5 that she was "furious" with Walgreens after taking her 7-year-old daughter to her scheduled vaccination appointment in Cheverly, Maryland. According to Palanker, the pair had arrived for the appointment only to find that the pharmacy counter at the store had closed a half-hour before their confirmed appointment.

A similar incident happened to Brooke Clanton in Englewood, Colorado. Clanton had received an email from the pharmacy chain just hours before she was set to take her two children to get their second COVID vaccine dose, informing her that Walgreens had canceled the appointments without explanation, as reported by ABC-affiliate Denver 7.

A quick search on Twitter shows dozens more complaining about canceled appointments for vaccinations at Walgreens locations, with some saying they were never notified that their appointment had been canceled, and others saying they were given just a few hours notice.

"Super excited to get my COVID-19 booster today, only for Walgreens to cancel my appointment for no reason, no assistance with rescheduling, only new [appointments] two weeks out," one Twitter user tweeted Dec. 1. Another said on Dec. 2, "Walgreens canceled my first and rescheduled booster appointments. They didn't even call to cancel the second one, there was a hand-written sign on the door when I arrived that the pharmacy was unexpectedly closed all day."

Walgreens said that the canceled appointments were a result of labor shortages hitting stores across the U.S. The chain has been shortening hours due to a lack of staff at various locations since October, Axios reported. In August, Walgreens said it has hired 25,000 full and part-time workers throughout the pandemic, and it also announced it was raising its minimum hourly wage to $15, per Insider. But the pharmacy chain only started with gradual raises in October, with full implementation not expected until Nov. 2022.

"We have adjusted pharmacy hours in a limited number of stores to accommodate current staffing needs, while also working to ensure minimal disruption to our customers," Walgreens told Denver 7 in a recent statement. "Our team members work with patients to reschedule any impacted vaccination appointments at these stores as quickly as possible. We are enhancing our digital scheduler to ensure it better supports fluctuations in store hours."

In an email to The Washington Post, Walgreens apologized to affected customers and said the company was working to fix and prevent this type of problem in the future. "We take this feedback seriously and are enhancing our digital scheduler to ensure it better supports fluctuations in store hours," Walgreens spokeswoman Kelli Teno told the news outlet in an email. "We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers and patients."

Teno added that Walgreens expects to resolve this issue "quickly," especially as it has already started to open up more appointments at stores nationwide. "Beginning this Saturday, Dec. 4, we have 50 percent vaccine appointment capacity across all of our stores. The following week, Dec. 11, we have even more capacity, with nearly 70 percent of appointments available," she told The Washington Post.

Despite the number of complaints levied at Walgreens, this chain is not the only one dealing with staffing problems right now. According to The Washington Post, nationwide pharmacy chains CVS and Rite Aid are also suffering from labor shortages. In Sept. 2021, CVS announced that it was planning to hire 25,000 workers in the U.S. to "respond to the needs of communities across the country during the fall and winter months when the incidence of flu is expected to increase and as COVID-19 vaccination and testing remain in high demand."

USA Today reported an abrupt, mid-day temporary closure of one CVS pharmacy in Indianapolis, Indiana, with a sign indicating staffing issues were at play. CVS Health spokesman T.J. Crawford told the news outlet that he couldn't comment on the circumstances for that one store, but said that the company is continuing "to manage through a workforce shortage that isn't unique to CVS Health."

Best Life

CVS Just Gave This Urgent Warning to All Customers

CVS has been a vital aid in the fight against COVID, offering vaccinations, tests, and pandemic essentials at its nearly 10,000 locations across the U.S. While the pharmacy chain recently announced that it is planning to close 900 stores over the next few years, it's still working hard to help local communities stay healthy—and that goes well beyond the current pandemic. In fact, CVS just issued an urgent warning to all customers that might send you straight to your nearest location. Read on to find out what prompted the company to send out an important announcement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

CVS Just Banned This From All of Its Stores

From product recalls to continued shortages, CVS has seen its fair share of empty shelves over the last year. In July, the pharmacy chain pulled two different sun-care items from its stores after a report came out claiming that the products contained a chemical that could cause cancer. Then in August, the retailer had to place a purchasing limit on at-home COVID tests due to high demand and short supply. Now, CVS has just banned one product from being sold at any of its stores following complaints. Read on to find out what the pharmacy chain is pulling from shelves.
RETAIL
Best Life

Walmart May Never Lift This Major COVID Restriction

During the pandemic, major retailers have had to make significant changes to the way they operate to help mitigate the spread of COVID. For its part, Walmart limited store capacity and implemented mask requirements at all locations last year. Now, nearly two years into the pandemic, many of these changes have been reversed. The retailer no longer requires masks to be worn in stores, although it encourages it, and it's no longer limiting the number of customers that can shop in stores at one time. But there is one COVID restriction Walmart has hinted may never end. Read on to find out what one change may become part of the retailer's new normal.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Advertising Age

Retailers like Walgreens and CVS capitalize on vaccine booster traffic—behind the marketing strategy

Last month, when Cristina Ampil went to Sam’s Club for a vaccine, she got more than just the COVID-19 booster she had planned for. She and her family spent an extra hour browsing the Westchester, New York big-box store, stocking up on toilet paper, apparel and snacks. They even had lunch. All told, Ampil spent around $200, most of which was on impulse purchases that wouldn’t normally make the cut for her on a typical Sam’s run.
RETAIL
cbs12.com

Local pharmacies feeling impacts of supply chain issues

ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — Supply chain problems are impacting local pharmacies. According to the Food and Drug Administration, there are currently 111 different medications on backorder. That list includes everything from saline, anesthesia, to medication that treats stomach and intestine ulcers, depression, and anxiety pills. “Have you had any...
ATLANTIS, FL
1440 WROK

Illinois Pharmacy Chain To Use Timed Safes To Deter Drug Thefts

On Tuesday, CVS Health announced the completed installation of time delay safe technology in all 392 Illinois CVS Pharmacy locations. The safes are anticipated to help prevent pharmacy robberies by electronically delaying the time it takes for pharmacy employees to open the safe. Illinois Pharmacies Being Robbed Is A Huge...
krcu.org

3 of America's biggest pharmacy chains have been found liable for the opioid crisis

A federal jury on Tuesday found three of the nation's biggest pharmacy chains, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, liable for helping to fuel the U.S. opioid crisis — a decision that's expected to have legal repercussions as thousands of similar lawsuits move forward in courts across the country. Jurors concluded that...
LAW
thedallasnews.net

CVS to close 900 pharmacies, Dollar General to expand nationwide

WOONSOCKET, Rhode Island: Due to traditional pharmacies being on the decline, CVS, America's largest drug store chain, plans to close about ten percent of its stores nationwide. However, the one company well-positioned to take advantage of the closings is Dollar General, which has rapidly expanded throughout the United States over...
ECONOMY
NJBIZ

CVS to close 900 stores nationwide

CVS Health announced on Nov. 19 that it plans to close 300 stores each year over the next three years as part of a review of its retail business. Closures will begin in the spring, and by spring 2025, 900 of its more than 9,900 retail stores in the country will be shuttered.
RETAIL
newscentermaine.com

A look at why CVS may be closing hundreds of its retail pharmacy stores

HOUSTON — CVS Pharmacy announced it will be closing 900 of its retail stores over the next three years. A spokesperson for the company said the specific locations would not be announced this year and more details would be shared in the spring of 2022. It's not the first time...
RETAIL
abc17news.com

CVS is closing 900 stores, and the big winner is Dollar General

CVS is heading in the wrong direction: Traditional pharmacies are on the decline, and America’s largest drug store chain plans to close about one in 10 of its outdated locations. One company is particularly primed to take advantage — and it’s not Walgreens or Rite Aid. Dollar General has rapidly...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Dollar General $1.8 Million Infants’ Pain Drug Settlement OK’d

A $1.8 million settlement resolving allegations that Dollar General Corp. duped consumers into thinking infants couldn’t safely use cheaper “children’s” pain relief products won final approval from a Florida federal court. Previously, infants’ acetaminophen pain relievers had a stronger concentration of the drug than the children’s products. The difference in...
ECONOMY
WHAS 11

Pharmacies facing supply chain issues with filling prescriptions

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Having a hard time filling your prescription lately? You're not alone. Mark Ulman of Westfield said he has tried twice in the last month to refill his insulin medication. "They told me it's out of stock," he said, explaining the response from his local pharmacist. "I've also...
WESTFIELD, IN
