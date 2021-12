The winless Detroit Lions aren’t being given much of a chance by oddsmakers of getting in the win column when they host the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. The Lions enter the game as a seven-point underdog at home as every sportsbook we researched listed the Lions at -7. Although they haven’t won a game this season, the Lions have shown the ability to keep games close as they’re 7-4 against the spread on the year.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO