MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As cities ask homeowners to conserve water, it’s bringing up questions about how we get our water in the first place. Tom from St. Cloud and Nancy from Edina asked this Good Question: How do water towers work? “Water towers have two primary purposes, one is for pressure,” said Jon Eaton, superintendent of utilities for the City of Eagan. “The second thing we do is primarily for storage and fire protection.” Pumps lift the water to create the pressure people feel in their homes. Due to the elevation, gravity pushes the water down. The extra storage also allows for a...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO