Jussie Smollett takes the stand in his criminal trial

Co-Host of Outnumbered Emily Compagno stops by Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to provide some legal expertise on the amount of jail time Jussie Smollett could end up serving. The actor has been found guilty on five of the six counts against him for staging a hate crime and lying to police officers in 2019. According to Emily, a somewhat similar case in Illinois from a decade ago might give us a hint about the type of punishment Smollett is facing.

