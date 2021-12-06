ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jussie Smollett takes the stand in his criminal trial

 5 days ago
According to The New York Times, the former Empire star tried to convince a Chicago jury today "that he did not orchestrate a racist and homophobic...

Daily Beast

Here’s Why Kamala Didn’t Hesitate to Trust Jussie Smollett

As the trial of Jussie Smollett, the former Empire actor accused of faking his own hate crime, began on Monday, a 2019 tweet from Kamala Harris calling it “an attempted modern-day lynching” and declaring that “no one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin” has resurfaced on social media.
Fox News

Emily Compagno: Don’t Count On Jussie Smollett Serving Much Jail Time For His Hate Crime Hoax

Co-Host of Outnumbered Emily Compagno stops by Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to provide some legal expertise on the amount of jail time Jussie Smollett could end up serving. The actor has been found guilty on five of the six counts against him for staging a hate crime and lying to police officers in 2019. According to Emily, a somewhat similar case in Illinois from a decade ago might give us a hint about the type of punishment Smollett is facing.
Jussie Smollett
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett convicted of staging attack, lying to police

CHICAGO (AP) — Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was convicted Thursday on charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to Chicago police about it. In the courtroom as the verdict was read, Smollett stood and faced the jury, showing no visible reaction. The jury found the 39-year-old guilty on […]
Black Enterprise

Man Testifies Actor Jussie Smollett Paid Him To ‘Fake Beat Him Up’

One of the two brothers who claim actor Jussie Smollett paid them to set up a fake attack on him, testified Wednesday, saying the actor wanted him “to fake beat him up.”. Abel Osundairo spoke about his own acting career on the stand, working as an extra and how he met Smollett while appearing frequently on the show Empire. Osundairo added Smollett and the two brothers had a discussion of who would punch the actor.
TVShowsAce

Jussie Smollett’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Jussie Smollett’s 2021 net worth is a hot topic of conversation again and for good reason. The Empire alum made headlines for the first time in two years. He returned to court as a Chicago jury found him guilty of staging a hate crime against himself. The bizarre incident took place two years ago.
kiss951.com

Jury In Jussie Smollett Case Reaches A Verdict

The jury in the Jussie Smollett case where the actor allegedly orchestrated and reported a fake hate crime on himself has reached a verdict. A panel of six men and six women deliberated for more than 9 hours Wednesday and into Thursday before informing the court they had reached a decision, per the Chicago Tribune.
BBC

Jussie Smollett: Actor found guilty of lying about attack

US actor Jussie Smollett lied to police when he claimed to have been the victim of a racist, homophobic assault, a Chicago jury has found. At trial this week, Smollett, 39, stood by denials that he staged the hoax attack against himself. Prosecutors countered that he "lied for hours" on...
dallassun.com

The woke's silence on Jussie Smollett's guilt is deafening

The opportunist politicians and celebrities who jumped on the bandwagon to denounce Smollett's ?assault? two years ago seem markedly less keen to celebrate the fact there was no racism or homophobia involved at all. So Jussie Smollett, the 'Empire' actor and BLM advocate, has been found guilty of five counts...
Popculture

Jussie Smollett Photographed With Osundairo Brother Ahead of Alleged Attack

Newly released photos show actor Jussie Smollett hanging out with one of the Osudairo brothers just days before the alleged hate crime against him. Smollett is on trial this week for disorderly conduct as a result of his claim that he was attacked on the street in 2019 for his race and/or his sexuality. As the trial goes on, TMZ has published three new pictures of Smollett with one of his alleged attackers, Bola Osundairo.
