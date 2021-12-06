ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Wick creator Derek Kolstad is developing a Battle Chasers TV adaptation

Kolstad is teaming with Acorn TV to write and executive produce a live-action fantasy series...

TVOvermind

Gunpowder Milkshake: A Fun But Generic John Wick Style Film

“Can I lighten your load?” Gunpowder Milkshake made its way to Netflix this summer with a starry all-female cast and some flashy style; however, when it comes down to it, the film is nothing more than a John Wick clone. Since John Wick made its way into theaters back in 2014, the film is notable for changing the way action movies are made. These days, rarely do you get movies with a million cuts per second to hide the stunt double during the action sequences. Plus, Wick is known for its incredible style and creating an organization called The Continental. That’s essentially the gist of what Gunpowder Milkshake is. The film centers around Sam, a 12-year-old who was trained to be an elite assassin by The Firm, a ruthless crime syndicate that her mother worked for. A big job goes wrong and all hell breaks loose, with Sam gaining help from her mother’s trusted associates: The Librarians. Gunpowder Milkshake proudly wears its John Wick roots on its sleeve; The film never hides the fact that it’s essentially a clone of the popular action series, nor does it do much to separate itself from Wick and other action films. The premise of an “assassin” being betrayed by their own kind has been done to death at this point, and Gunpowder Milkshake doesn’t even try to reinvent the wheel. Is it cool to see Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino kick some major ass? Definitely, but the film is more about style than substance.
MOVIES
pcinvasion.com

Marvel MMORPG is in development by DC Universe Online creator

A new MMORPG is in development by the DC Universe Online developer, and it’s about to get super in here. In a surprise twist of cosmic and comic fate, a new MMORPG based on the world of Marvel is in development by Dimensional Ink Studios. But, what could potentially stoke the flames of war is that Dimensional Ink Studios previously worked on DC Universe Online.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

The Feminist Karate Union Story To Be Adapted As TV Series By Alloy Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Alloy Entertainment has secured the rights to How Ted Bundy’s Killing Spree Launched a Legion of Feminist Karate Masters, a story about The Feminist Karate Union, by Ivana Rihter, which was published on the Narratively media platform in October 2020. Alloy Entertainment president and CEO Leslie Morgenstein and EVP of Television Gina Girolamo will shepherd the development of the IP into a TV series. The article follows the creation of The Feminist Karate Union. Founded in Seattle in 1971, the group took off in what they called “the Bundy Bump,” after Ted Bundy’s killing spree in...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘Reservation Dogs’ Co-Creator Sterlin Harjo to Develop FX Miniseries

Sterlin Harjo, the co-creator of the hit FX show “Reservation Dogs,” from an Indigenous group of writers and directors, is developing another FX show. Award-winning bestselling novelist, Jonathan Lee, is repped by CAA and 42. Lee is also an editor, and screenwriter. His latest novel “The Great Mistake” was published by Knopf in June. His 2016 work “High Dive” was chosen as a book of the year by The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post.
TV SERIES
thepostathens.com

TV Review: Netflix's 'Cowboy Bebop' is a failed adaptation

From the surreal 90s grunge-esque high school romance that was Death Note to the uncanny valley CGI in the Fullmetal Alchemist movie, Netflix doesn't have a good track record when it comes to live-action adaptations of Japanese animation. Sadly, the 2021 Cowboy Bebop web series follows suit. As a show,...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

NBC unveils American Auto trailer

Ana Gasteyer stars as the CEO of a car company where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amid a rapidly changing industry. Superstore creator Justin Spitzer created American Auto, which will have a special preview on Dec. 13 ahead of its official premiere next year.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Henry Golding to star in a TV adaptation of Dean Koontz's Nameless

The Crazy Rich Asians star will also executive produce the series for SK Global. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nameless -- based on Koontz's Nameless series of thrillers -- follows Nameless, "a man with amnesia who can’t remember anything other than the mission he’s been assigned by a shadowy agency that finds him traveling the country turning predators into prey. The Nameless series was published by Amazon and held the top 10 positions on the Kindle Singles Best-Seller list in June, when the final story was published." Golding said of starring in Nameless: “I’ve long been fascinated by the idea of telling a mystery thriller in an episodic format. But to work with the master of suspense thrillers – Dean Koontz’s Nameless is beyond my expectations."
TV & VIDEOS
Empire

Reacher: First Trailer For The TV Adaptation Of Lee Child's Books

In the past, Lee Child's gruff former military police investigator has reached the big screen in the shape of Tom Cruise. Now, though, Prime Video has Alan Ritchson in the role for a telly version, and fans of Reacher's hulking form are likely to be a tad happier with this version of the character, even if he does seem a little chattier than a man known for "Reacher says nothing". Check out the first teaser...
TV SERIES
