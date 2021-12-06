ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Sheen: I'm a "not-for-profit" actor

 5 days ago
The Good Omens star tells the BBC he's now using his earnings to...

Daily Mail

'I'll be paying for it for a long time': Michael Sheen reveals he's turned himself into a 'not-for-profit' actor after putting his mansions up for sale to help the homeless

Michael Sheen has revealed he has become a 'not-for-profit' actor after putting his homes up for sale to help the homeless. The actor, 52, who is estimated to have a $16million net worth, spoke of how he made the 'liberating' decision to sell two mansions - in the US and the UK - and move back to Wales in order to raise funds for those in need.
HOMELESS
The Guardian

Michael Sheen: knowing when you have enough is a rare trait in the age of avarice

It is hard to find something to dislike about Michael Sheen. You have to really try: I managed to squeeze out the fact that he didn’t much enjoy his bow tie in Good Omens, but it took some effort. In an interview with the Big Issue last week, Sheen raised the Decent Bloke stakes again by explaining that he had “essentially turned myself into a social enterprise, a not-for-profit actor”.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Michael Sheen's suits donated to charity shop by parents

Suits worn by Hollywood actor Michael Sheen have been donated to a charity shop by his parents to be sold online. The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has put them up for auction on eBay with 99p starting prices. His mother, Irene, said he "asked us to find a good cause...
CHARITIES
