Naples, FL

Naples doctor who ran pill mill sentenced to three years in prison

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. – A Naples doctor was sentenced to three years in prison for prescribing strong opioids to patients who didn’t need it.

Gerald Abraham, 76, was a licensed psychiatrist who practiced in Naples, according to court documents. His clinic was run on a cash-only basis with patients paying $400 per visit.

The Drug Enforcement Administration started an investigation in October 2019 after receiving a tip that Abraham was running a pill mill and prescribing strong opioids to patients who didn’t need the medication, the Department of Justice confirmed. The DEA sent in 18 undercover patients to Abraham’s office. They were each prescribed oxycodone.

The DOJ said Abraham continued to ignore signs of drug abuse the undercover patients pretended to have and kept prescribing oxycodone without ever examining them. He also repeatedly increased the strength of the prescriptions when patients asked him for more.

Abraham even prescribed one undercover patient oxycodone after telling him the medical paperwork “shows you are completely normal,” DOJ officials said.

Officials also confirmed he prescribed Adderall to patients for no legitimate reason. This brand-name drug is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and contains amphetamine, a frequently abused controlled substance.

On top of a three-year prison sentence, the court will also make Abraham forfeit these items to the United States:

  1. A 2020 Acura NSX
  2. A 2020 Porsche GT4
  3. A 2021 Toyota Supra
  4. A 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. A 2020 Aston Martin
  6. A 2020 Nissan 370Z
  7. A 2020 Chevrolet Camaro
  8. Two 2020 Ford Mustangs
  9. $190,496.56 paid towards a 2021 Aston Martin
  10. $249,598.52 in cash

All of the items were proceeds of Abraham’s illegal activities.

