Coinbase Says Crypto Exchange Aims for Cloud Division To Be Blockchain’s Version of Amazon Web Services: Report

 5 days ago

Crypto exchange Coinbase reportedly wants to make its infrastructure product, Coinbase Cloud, the Amazon Web Services (AWS) of blockchain. AWS, which provides on-demand cloud computing services and application programming interface (API) to individuals, businesses and governments on a metered pay-as-you-go basis, is the most profitable arm of Amazon. Forbes...

Cardano Successfully Launches Testnet That Will Bring Ethereum Tokens to Its Ecosystem

Cardano (ADA) developer Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) is announcing the successful launch of a test network (testnet) to allow Ethereum-based tokens to migrate to the Cardano blockchain. IOHK says that it is initially partnering with decentralized artificial intelligence network SingularityNET (AGIX) in the initiative. “In this initial testnet version,...
COMPUTERS
MicroStrategy Purchases Additional 1,434 Bitcoin at $82.4 Million

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has confirmed that his company has purchased an additional 1,434 bitcoins for $82.4 million in cash at an average price of $57,477. The latest BTC purchase comes as Saylor declares that ‘cash and credit are crumbling.’. As of Dec 9, the MicroStrategy holds 122,478 bitcoins,...
MARKETS
Bitmart pledges to reimburse hack victims as crypto community voices support

With cases of crypto-related exploits on the rise again, it appears that more can be done by platforms to bolster investor confidence. As regulatory uncertainty continues to plague the global digital asset ecosystem, there are many anti-crypto proponents who continue to harp on the fact that the industry as a whole has a long way to go when it comes to securing itself in a manner that is anywhere comparable to the traditional finance system. Now, with the recent Bitmart hack coming to light, these individuals have been given even more firepower.
MARKETS
$734M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $734,981,643 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3EpJwBtdViE8M97WiSPCaueh9as8i4HLSV. $734 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 3JE6r73FmhkD9t8kRy4ZNxaBmZKkcur3aC. Why it matters:...
MARKETS
The Future Of Crypto Trading on Solana Is Called Secretum

Cryptocurrency asset trading has continued to skyrocket in 2021, hitting new and unprecedented records:. Volumes reached $3.8 trillion in April 2021 when Bitcoin hit its all-time high.Between August 2020 to 2021, the traded value on large decentralized exchanges (DEXs), like Curve, Uniswap, and PancakeSwap grew by about 550%Major centralized exchange (CEX) Binance’s spot cryptocurrency trading volumes totalled $789 billion in September, versus $454 billion (€390.7 billion) in July, while derivatives volumes jumped almost 25% to $1.7 trillion.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Amazon Web Services says overwhelmed network devices triggered outage

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has provided an explanation as to what caused the outage that downed parts of its own services, as well as the third-party websites and online platforms that utilize AWS. In a post on the AWS website, the company explains that an automated process caused the outage, which began around 10:30AM ET in the Northern Virginia (US-EAST-1) region.
TECHNOLOGY
Coinbase Launches Support for Series of Altcoins Across Full Retail Platform

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is expanding support for four Ethereum tokens and a pair of other altcoins across its full retail platform. After a release on Coinbase Pro, IDEX (IDEX) is now available to buy and sell on the company’s main retail trading platform and mobile applications. The...
RETAIL
WhatsApp Rolls Out Crypto Payments Pilot Program in the US

One of the world’s largest mobile messaging services is launching a new feature enabling its users to send and receive crypto assets. American platform WhatsApp just announced a new pilot program that integrates Novi, the digital wallet developed by leading social media platform Facebook, now Meta. US-based WhatsApp users will now be able to exchange digital currencies without having to switch over to another app.
CELL PHONES
Cloud Computing Altcoin Skyrockets 116% After Listing on Crypto Exchange Binance

A decentralized cloud computing governance token is surging after being listed on crypto exchange giant Binance. In a new announcement, Binance says that the native governance token of FLUX (FLUX), a comprehensive suite of developer-friendly application tools, will now be available for trading. The news sent the altcoin’s price vertical,...
STOCKS

