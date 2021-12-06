Coinbase Says Crypto Exchange Aims for Cloud Division To Be Blockchain’s Version of Amazon Web Services: Report

With cases of crypto-related exploits on the rise again, it appears that more can be done by platforms to bolster investor confidence. As regulatory uncertainty continues to plague the global digital asset ecosystem, there are many anti-crypto proponents who continue to harp on the fact that the industry as a whole has a long way to go when it comes to securing itself in a manner that is anywhere comparable to the traditional finance system. Now, with the recent Bitmart hack coming to light, these individuals have been given even more firepower.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO